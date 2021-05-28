Amanda Lajean Erickson, 31, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of third degree assault and one gross misdemeanor count of domestic assault.
According to the criminal complaint, on April 17, an officer with the Little Falls Police Department received a report of a fight at the VFW. The officer arrived on scene and discovered a large group of people standing outside the entrance to the VFW. The officer was told that Erickson punched a family member in the head and pulled the hair out of another woman’s head.
During a statement to law enforcement, Erickson said she was attending a birthday party at the VFW when she got into an argument with other family members regarding her children. She said a male family member “got into her face, grabbed her arm and tried pulling her out of the bar area.” She stated that she then punched him in the side of the head.
The victim told officers that another victim approached Erickson and said something to the effect of “nice parenting.” Erickson allegedly admitted that she “lost it” and grabbed the second victim by the hair, the complaint said.
In a statement to police, the male victim confirmed there was an argument about Erickson’s abilities as a parent. He said he told Erickson to leave, and that was when she struck him.
The female victim later went to the hospital with an injured finger, which occurred when Erickson allegedly grabbed it during the fight. The doctor discovered a displaced fracture of the victim’s left ring finger.
If convicted, Erickson faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine for the third degree assault and up to 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine for the domestic assault charge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.