Ballou named All-State School Board Member

Recently, Little Falls School Board Member Sharon Ballou found out that she was named All-State School Board Member by the Minnesota School Boards Association. The news came as a total surprise to her when Supt. Stephen Jones called her to tell her, she said.
“It never entered my mind at all. When he called me that morning, I thought he was calling about something else,” she said.
It is a recognition she considers an honor to hold.
That Ballou is deserving of the recognition is a given to the rest of the Little Falls School Board members, Jones and other staff in the school district. Many have worked with her for several years.
When her nomination was submitted, Elementary Principal Larry Edgerton, Elementary Principal Rusty Gwost, Middle School Principal Wade Mathers, High School Principal Tim Bjorge and High School Assistant Principal Chris Dobis highlighted Ballou’s dedication to the Little Falls Public Schools.
“She was a key communicator throughout our district in helping the bond referendum to pass five years ago. The administrative team respects and values Sharon’s commitment to the Little Falls School District in supporting our students and staff,” they said.
In addition, Edgerton, Gwost, Mathers, Bjorge and Dobis described Ballou as a true Little Falls Flyer, who has a vested interest in the school system. Not only is she a graduate from the Little Falls School District, but she also raised her children, Missy, Chad, Dwight and Eric in the community.
“Not only did her children attend school in Little Falls, she now has grandchildren along with nieces and nephews attending the Little Falls Schools. Sharon is the true model of a Little Falls Flyer,” they said.
Little Falls School Board Chair Brad Laager, whom has served with Ballou for many years, said nominating her for the recognition was a great pleasure. Her work on the School Board for 14 years and her commitment to the staff, students and families of District 482 have been inspiring and fruitful.
Over the years, Ballou has served several times as board chair and has served on many other committees during her tenure, Laager said.
“Sharon has helped District 482 ride from the ashes of Statutory Operating Debt to currently being a financially sound district. She’s been a leader in the Farm to School lunch program and an active participant in passing several referendums,” he said.
One thing that stands out for many is her unwavering dedication amidst any personal struggles or tragic losses in her life.
“My personal opinion in what makes Sharon stand out from all others is her empathy and commitment to all employees, parents and students. Sharon recently lost her husband to cancer and never missed a beat with her School Board commitments,” Laager said.
It is something Jones spoke about in his nomination for Ballou.
“Ms. Ballou has been a steady voice concerning public education despite unconscionable personal loss over the past few years. She has experienced the loss of both her grandson and husband over the past three years in a heart-wrenching fashion, yet her commitment and passion for public education only gets stronger,” Jones said.
Looking back at his own 10 years as a superintendent for the Little Falls School District, Jones told the All-State Board Committee that he considers it a great privilege to have worked closely with Ballou during that time.
“When I arrived in Little Falls, Ms. Ballou was already a positive force on the School Board and a key asset to children’s education in the eyes of community residents,” Jones said.
During those 14 years of serving on the School Board, Jones said Ballou served as board chair for five years, vice chair for a couple of years and as the board clerk for two years.
“As a superintendent of the district, I can speak glowingly about her support for the staff and administration of the district. Once again, her leadership has come through loud and clear over the past 20 months as the district has transparently confronted the pandemic, leading the way as resources were heavily invested into a cohesive response to assist our students, families and staff through this incredible time of disruption in education,” Jones said.
Reminiscing, Ballou said that she had thought about serving on the School Board several years before she actually began. However, with the children still in school, she was afraid that they would somehow get picked on by other students if the Board ever made a decision that they didn’t like, simply because she was their mom. Ironically, in the end, it was her son, Dwight, who kept encouraging her to run for a seat.
“The last weeks before, he kept saying, ‘You should do it, mom. I think you should do it.’ Then he called me constantly. I think it was the last two days, he must have called me like every two hours and gave me almost a minute countdown how much time I had left to sign up,” she said.
The fact that Dwight works as a shop teacher and coaches wrestling in the Little Falls School District made his encouragement of her running for School Board even more meaningful to her. Since his wife, Amy, also works as an elementary teacher in the district, Ballou said that whenever she wants a teacher’s perspective on something, she can easily visit with them.
There are many things Ballou has enjoyed throughout her years of serving on the School Board. Besides having formed many friendships and working relationships with a multitude of people, she has also learned a lot of new things. She also likes that the School Board members, the staff and administration she serves and works with all care about the children and have their best interest at heart, she said.
Although Ballou has served on the School Board for 14 years, it isn’t her first involvement with children. In fact, most of the jobs she has before she joined the School Board involved dealing with children. For 10 or 12 years, she worked as the regional director for Campfire Girls of America. Eventually overtime it evolved to Campfire USA and to today’s name of just, “Campfire.”
In addition, she was involved with the Boy Scouts, as well.
Since her husband, Duane, died Dec. 30, 2020, life as Ballou once knew it has changed a lot, as can be expected. For instance, she no longer goes on motorcycle rides, which was something the two enjoyed doing together. However, she still enjoys reading a variety of books, watching Hallmark movies, spending time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren, and with Duane’s dog, Gus.
