Chad Lawrence Bachmeier, 48, South Haven was charged with a felony in Morrison County District Court for issuing a dishonored check.
The charge stems from a Feb 10 incident, when Bachmeier allegedly went to an auto dealer and purchase a vehicle with a check for $1,982.25.
The check was later returned allegedly due to insufficient funds and notice was sent to Bachmeier requesting payment, but were returned to the sender.
The check recipient allegedly stated he attempted to contact Bachmeier several times and he has failed to pay.
If convicted, Bachmeier could face up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
