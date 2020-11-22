Baby Waylon: Loved and remembered by many

When Crystal Ratke of Pierz found out in 2018 that she was pregnant, she wanted to tell her husband, Nick, that he would be a daddy of three in a fun way. Since they already had a photo shoot scheduled with the entire family, it seemed like the perfect day to tell him before the rest of the family members showed up, she said.
However, working as a the lead veterinary technician (now the practice manager) at Litke’s Veterinary Service in Pierz, she was called in that day to perform a cesarean delivery (C-section) on an animal. As a result, by the time she arrived to the photo shoot, everyone was already there and witnessed her announcement.
Nick said he was told to face the pond behind his wife and was then instructed to turn around and read the sign she said. Once he read, “You’re going to be... a daddy of 3,” Nick was thrilled.
“I was pretty excited and just ran over and picked her up,” he said.
She was about five or six weeks pregnant. Little did anyone know at that time that the joy they were feeling for the baby she was carrying would several weeks later send them on an emotional roller coaster like no other.
Crystal said since she and Nick had been trying to get pregnant for several months, they had a pretty good idea as to when the baby, whom they later named Waylon Richard, was conceived. But when she had an ultrasound done to determine the due date, they were surprised to discover that Waylon was a lot smaller than they thought he would be. Even so, it didn’t trigger any thoughts that something might be wrong. They simply accepted the fact that they had a smaller baby, Crystal said.
The nightmare began when Nick and Crystal went to CentraCare Health Plaza in St. Cloud for her 14-week checkup, Jan. 3, 2019, and the doctor couldn’t find Waylon’s heartbeat. At first, it didn’t worry Nick and Crystal too much as their son, Daniel, had seemingly avoided the doppler when she was pregnant with him, which had made it difficult to find his heartbeat at times, she said.
Crystal was then sent to radiology for an ultrasound. While the sonographer was able to find Waylon’s heartbeat, he also discovered an abnormality on Waylon’s body.
The ultrasound results were when sent to the specialty neonatal unit at the St. Cloud Hospital. Crystal said her doctor had said the neonatal unit would call her if they needed more diagnostic tests to be done or if they would deem it better to wait until Waylon was further along, which could make it easier to determine what was going on. It was then reality set in for both of them and not having an answer scared them.
“I couldn’t even leave the ultrasound room because I was crying so hard,” Crystal said.
“I was in disbelief, partially, because we didn’t know what was really happening. It was something you didn’t expect to find or didn’t expect that it would happen to you,” Nick said.
During their drive back to Pierz, Nick and Crystal received a call from the neonatal speciality unit at St. Cloud Hospital and were informed they wanted to see Crystal the next day for more diagnostic tests.
Once more tests had been done, Waylon was diagnosed with lower urinary tract obstruction (LUTO), a condition that happens when the baby’s urethra (the tube that moves the urine from the bladder to the outside of the body during urination) becomes partially or completely blocked.
As a result, unless a shunt is surgically implanted, the fluid builds up inside the body, which in turn, leads to the amniotic fluid decreasing. In addition, one of his kidneys was not functioning properly.
“They said the mortality rate was between 25% to 50% and even higher with abnormal chromosomes. Based on the ultrasound that day, the doctor wrote in his medical notes that it was a poor prognosis,” Crystal said.
Nick and Crystal were informed that their case would be sent to the children’s hospital in the Twin Cities. While it was possible to take a test to determine if Waylon had abnormal chromosomes, it would not be without risk. Because Crystal’s amniotic sack was not fully attached to the placenta combined with the fact that she was already low on amniotic fluid, taking a needle through her amniotic sack to get a test sample (amniocentesis), put her at risk of rupturing the amniotic sack and going into premature labor.
“I cannot fully describe how scared I was. It is just something that you don’t ever expect, going from having two healthy babies and two healthy pregnancies. It makes you realize how fragile life truly is, how much goes into your body making a baby, a pin prick and whatever is going on can tear everything apart,” she said.
Nick said that as he was trying to absorb all the information they were given, he also felt as if he had to stay strong for Crystal.
“I was scared for both of them. It was a scary situation that we didn’t see coming. Two days before we were happily pregnant and we went to that checkup and it was a big change in reality,” he said.
Within 45 minutes after the Ratke’s case had been sent to the children’s hospital, they received a call to come to the hospital early Monday morning, Jan. 7, 2019, to be seen.
Crystal said while the doctor confirmed that Waylon had a bad kidney, he did not have LUTO.
“I was so excited and happy to hear that. It was almost a sigh of relief. I even told him that it was good to hear that because I had heard LUTO is really bad. He looked at me and said, ‘It is worse’ and that there was really no chance for our baby,” Crystal said.
Waylon was diagnosed with Eagle-Barrett Syndrome, a rare disorder also known as prune belly syndrome. It is characterized by partial or complete absence of abdominal muscles and affects with causes unknown. Since Waylon had not developed any abdominal muscles, there was no pressure on the bladder to release urine. Putting a shunt in was also not an option since there would be nothing to attach it to, Crystal said.
“He was one in 100,000 that have that severity of it. There are children and people who have Eagle-Barrett Syndrome to a lesser extent that are fine. The doctor said the only reason he knew what it was, was because they had a case last year,” she said.
Because of the severity in Waylon’s case, the doctor estimated that he would likely not make it past 18 weeks of gestation. At that time, Crystal was 14 weeks pregnant. Waylon’s prognosis was also changed from bad to grave.
Gut wrenched and utterly heartbroken over the news that their baby was going to die, the couple held on to their faith in God. Although they were offered abortion, neither had it in their heart to end their son’s life.
“We said that we would do whatever God wanted us to do. We weren’t there to intervene and we would take God’s plan whatever it was, even if we didn’t understand it,” Crystal said.
That day, they called their family members to let them know the dire news. No matter when Waylon was born, they wouldn’t be bringing their baby home.
During her pregnancy, Crystal continued to receive care in St. Cloud. At one point, they met with a genetics counselor, who went through their entire family history, to determine if it by chance was genetic. It was not. They also found out that both of Waylon’s kidneys were failing.
Another ultrasound was done Jan. 31, 2019, at which time the couple was asked if they wanted to continue to do ultrasounds, knowing that Waylon was going to die anyway. Nick and Crystal chose to schedule more ultrasounds since it was the only way they could see their baby boy.
Once Crystal reached 18 weeks of gestation, she and Nick were asked to discuss their birth plan with a palliative care provider. Did they want music playing while she gave birth? Did they want a professional volunteer photographer with the “Now I Lay Me Down to Sleep Foundation” take photos? Did they want hand and footprints made? Did they want any other family members present and if the baby was far enough long, would she want to nurse him? Those were questions neither was prepared for, because at the same time as they would be planning for his birth, they would also be planning for his funeral.
“We left that appointment because we couldn’t sit there anymore, planning for our baby’s arrival, but knowing that we wouldn’t take him home with us. That all we would have of him would be photos and hand and footprints of him. It was absolutely horrible,” Crystal said.
A slight glimmer of hope arose at their next ultrasound, Feb. 28, 2019, when they discovered Waylon’s body had made its own shunt to relieve the urine. There was also more amniotic fluid in Crystal’s womb and Waylon’s protruding belly had flattened. It also allowed for Waylon’s lungs to develop more as the full bladder and other organs moving around freely because no abdominal muscles were holding them in place.
“Every time, they warned us that he could die at any moment. We were still feeling his kicks and every kick was a reminder of how fragile life is, but it was also the best. The simplicity of a little kick, knowing that he was still there, was great,” Crystal said.
Because of the change, the doctors decided it was best to get an amniotic chromosome test done.
“His kidneys were still very bad and they said that if he made it to term and didn’t have any chromosome deficiencies, that he would need dialysis and then after two years, he could have a kidney transplant of both kidneys. From hearing that there was no hope to some chance, it was awesome. Waylon creating his own shunt was a miracle in itself,” Crystal said.
The amniocentesis was scheduled for March 8, 2019. However, the ultrasound that day revealed that Waylon’s bladder had once again filled up and there was little amniotic fluid left. Later, Crystal received a call that the test sample that had been taken was so bad they couldn’t use. Frustrated and wanting to know, Crystal broke down emotionally at work.
“My boss, Jamie Litke, just held me while I just cried and cried. He said that if there was anything he could do to take away the pain Nick and I were going through, he would,” she said.
Nick and Crystal were informed that the lab would use the discolored sample to grow it from a culture plate and then sample those cells. Two weeks later on March 27, 2019, they received their answer — Waylon did not have any chromosome abnormalities.
During an appointment April 25, 2019, Nick and Crystal met with her doctor to plan Waylon’s birth. He would be delivered through C-section. As neither Nick or Crystal could pick a day for what would essentially be the death of Waylon, they asked her doctor to,. She chose June 5, 2019.
Throughout their journey with Waylon, the couple met several times with Fr. Ken Popp, who prayed for them as well as blessed them. As they were planning Waylon’s birth and funeral, they asked Fr. Popp to hold a service for him, as well.
“He asked us if we wanted to make it more open for other people to attend. At first, I never thought about having it as an open service because it is not something you see very often. But knowing how many people had been praying for us, who had helped us and who had been involved, we thought it would only be fair that we have an open service,” Crystal said.
While Nick and Crystal were excited to finally be meeting their son, they were also anxious, knowing how much pain the loss of him would cause them and others. They had also been told by the doctors that if he made it to full term, Waylon would, in all likelihood, die within minutes of being born. They didn’t expect him to scream like newborn babies do as his lungs were not fully developed. It grieved them knowing that their children, Caiden and Daniel, grandparents and other family members would never get to meet him.
Waylon Richard Ratke was born June 5, 2019, at 9:53 a.m. He weighed 7 pounds, 2.6 ounces and was 17 1/2 inches long.
Waylon was handed to Nick right after he was born. It was as if the entire room stopped. Nick and Crystal embraced the precious time they had with Waylon to hold him, watch him, memorize his features, talk to him and tell him how much they loved him.
“We tried to let him know everything we could possibly tell him in those short minutes. A few minutes went by and then a few more and he was still alive Then he did what nobody thought he would do. He cried and that’s when I knew God was there. That was God’s miracle to us. Because his lungs were not fully developed, the doctor said he wouldn’t be able to breathe,” Crystal said.
Waylon was checked by a neonatal specialist, who not only confirmed that he had Eagle-Barrett’s Syndrome, but also predicted he would live for a few hours. To everyone’s surprise, Waylon lived for more than 10 hours before he died the same day at 7:55 p.m. During this time, he was also baptized by Fr. Popp.
Nick and Crystal said that once they were told Waylon would live for hours, they decided to call their family members to let them know. Not long after, the lobby at the hospital was filled with people who were there to meet Waylon. His sister, Caiden, also made everyone promise to let her hold him first.
“There were so many smiles and tears and so many memories were made. Every tear that day was worth every second we got to spend with him. It was amazing,” Crystal said.
After the family had visited for a few hours, Nick and Crystal asked them to leave to be alone with Waylon the last few moments of his life. As time went by, they felt him slip away. He died in Nick’s arms.
Crystal said even though the doctors had prepared them well for what they could expect, nothing could have prepared them for the utter grief they felt once Waylon had died. At the same time, they praised God for the extra time they had been given with Waylon.
They kept him overnight. Some family members, including Caiden and Daniel, returned the next day and held Waylon. Some friends visited too.
“Our family and friends came and they just held his lifeless body with the utmost respect. They all held us up and were there for us,” Crystal said.
That evening, the couple called the funeral home. Dressed in a grey and white striped onesie and bundled lovingly in his grey and white fleece blanket Crystal had made, he was handed over to the funeral home personnel.
“That was the hardest thing we have ever had to do. To give him away, knowing we would never see or hold him again,” Crystal said.
A service was held for Waylon, Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Emblom Brenny Funeral Home in Pierz.
“It was beautiful. My co-worker Maggie Wehseler gave a heart throbbing speech that will forever hold a place in my heart. I am nothing but grateful to have her in my life,” Crystal said.
As a way to give back, Crystal pumped and donated more than 1,500 ounces of breastmilk to the hospital for babies who needed it.
After Waylon’s death, both Nick and Crystal found it unimaginable to try for another baby, for fear of having to go through what they described as a journey through the darkest parts of hell.
However, earlier this year in March, they decided to face their fear, trust God and try again. A month later, they found out together, both looking at the pregnancy test as the result came in, that they are having another baby. He or she is due Jan. 11, 2021 with a scheduled C-section for Jan. 6, 2021.
Nick and Crystal kept their pregnancy a secret until she went in for her 12-week ultrasound. They didn’t want to potentially send anyone on another emotional roller coaster. However, as soon as they learned they are having a healthy pregnancy and a healthy baby, they let their family and friends know.
They are very thankful for all of the support they received from their family and friends, especially from Crystal’s sisters, Laura Wacker and Heather Boser. Not only through their journey with Waylon, but also during their new adventure with the son or daughter Crystal is now carrying.
Although some may consider being pregnant during a pandemic as not an ideal time, Crystal said COVID-19 has not affected the way they live their lives too much.
“It’s been a whirlwind and I know 2020 has been horrible for everybody, but 2020 is nothing in comparison to 2019 for us,” she said.
One thing that has surprised both Nick and Crystal is how many men and women have experienced the loss of a baby, whether unborn or born. While many may choose not to talk about it for a variety of reasons, they enjoy and welcome any talk about Waylon. To them, it is a way of keeping him alive.
They are also glad that so many of their family and friends had the chance to meet him. So many memories were made that day. Memories they still share to this day.
