The U.S. Small Business Administration has named Adelle Starin, owner of Baby’s on Broadway, LLC, as the 2023 SBA Minnesota District Office Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year. In recognition of National Small Business Week, SBA’s Minnesota District will recognize its 2023 state winners at local events in the weeks ahead.

“Women-owned businesses like Baby’s On Broadway are providing good jobs, customized products and services, while supporting their communities in so many ways,” said Brian McDonald, SBA Minnesota District director. “We are thrilled to be able to recognize Ms. Adelle Starin’s achievements in starting and growing this impressive small business in part by using SBA programs and services.”

