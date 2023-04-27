The U.S. Small Business Administration has named Adelle Starin, owner of Baby’s on Broadway, LLC, as the 2023 SBA Minnesota District Office Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year. In recognition of National Small Business Week, SBA’s Minnesota District will recognize its 2023 state winners at local events in the weeks ahead.
“Women-owned businesses like Baby’s On Broadway are providing good jobs, customized products and services, while supporting their communities in so many ways,” said Brian McDonald, SBA Minnesota District director. “We are thrilled to be able to recognize Ms. Adelle Starin’s achievements in starting and growing this impressive small business in part by using SBA programs and services.”
Since the day she found out she was pregnant, Starin became obsessed with all things mothering and it became immediately apparent to her that there was a lack of product availability for new mothers in Central Minnesota. Being a busy working mother, she was searching for solutions to make her life as easy as possible, she spent countless hours researching, finding ways to touch, feel and review the products along with buying things that were simply not effective. She realized that there was a need for connection and community among parents and caregivers.
In 2013, she took a leap of faith and Baby’s on Broadway was born. Baby’s on Broadway is a specialty baby boutique in historic downtown Little Falls and now also historic downtown St. Cloud. They carry everything parents will need to welcome home their new bundle of joy.
Starin loves sharing her passion for parenting and baby-related products, helping parents design and find the picture-perfect nursery, all at competitive prices.
Starin has become a certified passenger safety technician and certified lactation counselor to ensure only the best advice is given under her care.
Starin has received assistance and coaching from Small Business Development Center (SBDC) in Brainerd and the Women’s Business Center (WBC). She has recently received her certification as Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB) with support from Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC). Starin has received financial assistance through the Entrepreneur Fund’s SBA Micro-Loan, the SBA 7a loan guarantee program, the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) to help navigate the COVID-19 Pandemic. She a 2021 Graduate of the SBA’s Emerging Leaders Initiative.
National Small Business Week will be held from April 30 – May 6. Registration for the 2023 National Small Business Week Virtual Summit is now open. The two-day online event will take place from May 2 – 3. Attendance is free of charge, but registration is required. To register, visit www.sba.gov/nsbw.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.