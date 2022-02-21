Baby girl fights retina cancer

Since Gracelyn Webeck was born March 19, 2019, she has shown just what a tough girl she really is. Looking back, said her dad, Dan Webeck of Onamia, it began when he brought her in to the doctor for her 6-month checkup.
As her left eye was turning outward, Webeck said her doctor believed it was exotropia, the opposite of a lazy eye and referred her to see an eye specialist at the Children’s Hospital in the Twin Cities.
Two months later, when Gracelyn was 8 months old, Webeck brought her to the Children’s Hospital, at which time she was diagnosed for retinoblastoma (cancer of the retina). It is a rare disease with only about 20,000 people diagnosed each year in the United States, Webeck said.
When he found out that the Children’s Hospital had it lined up for Gracelyn’s eye to be removed, Webeck contacted the Mayo Clinic in Rochester for a second opinion. She was seen by a doctor the next day. While their additional tests confirmed the diagnosis of retinoblastoma, Webeck said there was a 50-50 chance that they could save her eye.
“They don’t know if she could see out of it when she was born, but the older she got, the tumor kept growing and that’s what detached her retina and made this all worse, which is what made it noticeable,” he said.
Since the diagnosis, Gracelyn has gone through three rounds of chemotherapy. Each time, she was put under so she would remain still during the procedure. Because of where the cancer was at, Webeck said the doctors went through her groin area through her body to the back side of her eye to deliver the chemotherapy.
While the cancer was taken care of through chemotherapy, Gracelyn continues to be monitored for her condition. One of the goals is to keep the pressure out of her eye, which is done by giving her certain eyedrops. On two occasions, she had to be put under again because of how high the pressure was in her eye, he said.
Since Gracelyn was diagnosed, Webeck has learned a lot about the disease, such as that it isn’t hereditary, which means her future children wouldn’t be at risk of getting cancer. Her other eye remains healthy and there are no concerns that the cancer would spread to that eye, he said. As far as cancer returning in the affected eye, Webeck said his daughter has a one in three chance of it coming back.
Seeing Gracelyn go through the medical appointments and the different treatments has been heartbreaking, Webeck said. She has also developed a fear of doctors, he said.
While the prognosis of Gracelyn’s eye remains unknown, Webeck said the doctors believe she may be able to see color and light through her eye.
“But that will be all that she’ll ever see. Her retina is starting to reattach, but that’s not going to help her vision, so she’ll probably never be able to see out of that eye again,” he said.
One comfort, Webeck said, is that she is young and is used to seeing with only one eye. They take it one day at a time and continue to go to her medical appointments.
Despite all of the challenges Gracelyn is facing, her bubbly personality shows through, Webeck said.
“She’s good, happy go lucky. She’s started crawling now and climbing up on things and is in a good mood,” he said.
Webeck said he is very thankful for all of the support he has received from family, friends and co-workers, especially his parents, Diane and Randy Webeck.
To help Webeck with financial expenses during this time, a benefit will be held, Friday, Feb. 25, at 6:30 p.m., at The Cave Bar and Grill, located at 37051 Highway 27, in Hillman.
Several meat raffles, a fun raffle, cash boards and a silent auction will be held. Some of the silent auction items include a Thermos insulated cooler, an Eskimo portable fish shack, ice fishing rods and reels, one-hour massage gift certificates, local gift cards and certificates, a propane grill and more.
To donate items for the benefit, they can either be dropped off at The Cave Bar and Grill or people can call Cindy Koonce at (320) 630-0137.
A Go Fund Me page has been set up for Gracelyn, as well. To donate, visit https://gofund.me/61214d85.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.