Logan James Ayres, 26, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

The charge stems from an incident that occurred on March 12, at approximately 6:18 p.m. An officer from the Motley Police Department was on a routine patrol on Highway 10 in Morrison County, when he observed a vehicle pass by him. The officer ran the license plate on the vehicle and the registration came back as being revoked and the registered owner was identified as Ayres. The driver appeared to match the physical description of Ayres.

