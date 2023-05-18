Logan James Ayres, 26, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
The charge stems from an incident that occurred on March 12, at approximately 6:18 p.m. An officer from the Motley Police Department was on a routine patrol on Highway 10 in Morrison County, when he observed a vehicle pass by him. The officer ran the license plate on the vehicle and the registration came back as being revoked and the registered owner was identified as Ayres. The driver appeared to match the physical description of Ayres.
The report states that the officer stopped the suspect vehicle and confirmed the driver was Ayres. Ayres was reportedly unable to provide valid insurance information for his vehicle.
While speaking with Ayres, the officer reportedly noted that Ayres had an inability to maintain focus. Ayres’ eyes were moving rapidly and they appeared to be bloodshot and watery, per the report. The officer asked Ayres to perform field sobriety tests. The horizontal gaze nystagmus test showed no signs of nystagmus, but Ayres’ eyes continued to be bloodshot and watery, according to the report.
On the one leg stand test and the walk and turn test, the report states that Ayres was unable to maintain and follow directions. On the modified Romberg test, Ayres estimated the passage of 30 seconds to be 36 seconds. A portable breath test came back at 0.00 alcohol concentration. Ayres allegedly admitted to drug use within the last few days. Ayres was placed under arrest for driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
During a search of Ayres’ vehicle, the report states that the officer located a pipe commonly used to smoke marijuana. In a bag, there was a crystal substance that appeared to be methamphetamine, later field-tested positive and weighing 2.4 grams with packaging.
The report states that there was also a pen used to smoke synthetic marijuana and a Tylenol pill bottle containing a leafy green substance that appeared to be marijuana or synthetic marijuana, weighing approximately 10 grams.
The officer obtained a search warrant for a sample of Ayres’ blood or urine, per the report. Ayres provided a blood sample at 8:40 p.m. The sample was sent to the BCA for further testing.
According to the report, Ayres’ driving record shows that he has two prior convictions for driving without insurance, which enhances the current offense. Ayres’ driving status is also revoked.
If convicted, Ayres could face up to five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.
