Avian influenza discovered in Minnesota

In January, the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Inspection Service (APHIS) confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in wild waterfowl in the Atlantic flyways.
Not long after, APHIS confirmed on Feb. 8 that a commercial turkey flock in Dubois County, Indiana, was infected with the H5N1 avian influenza. Since then, the agency has confirmed the presence of the virus in several states and in different types of flocks.
“At this time, we think the infection is being spread by wild birds,” said Dr. Carol Cordona, a professor at the University of Minnesota College of Veterinary Medicine.
According to the Minnesota Board of Animal Health, the first cases of H5N1 in Minnesota were confirmed on March 28 in Meeker, Mower, Stearns, Lac Qui Parle and Kandiyohi counties. While the flock in Mower County is a backyard with mixed species and a total of 17 birds, the four other counties all involve commercial turkey farms. The number of turkeys on the farms vary, too, with 289,000 on the farm in Meeker County, 24,000 in Stearns, 23,000 in Lac Qui Parle and 40,000 in Kandiyohi. Altogether, a total of 376,017 domestic birds have been infected.
Cordona said that since APHIS first confirmed the presence of H5N1 in the Atlantic waterways, farmers across Minnesota have increased bio security measures to keep their flocks from getting infected. She also encourages people, who may only have a few chickens, to take precautionary measures.
“Keeping wild birds from being attracted to your small flocks is one of the best things you can do,” she said.
Ways that can help keep wild birds away include filling in puddles that appear from snow melting with gravel, making sure that any spilled food gets picked right away and that the domesticated birds are fed either indoors or under netting, Cordona said.
“During this time, we know the wild birds are moving northward. Keep your birds at home. This is not the time to trade or show,” she said.
Thursday, an announcement was made that due to the detections of HPAI in Minnesota and surrounding states, the Minnesota Board of Animal Health has issued a 31-day ban on all poultry sales and exhibitions, effective Friday, April 1 through Sunday, May 1. The ban includes all poultry community sales, swaps, fairs, exhibitions and other events where poultry and susceptible birds are brought together.
Cordona encourages people who have flocks to take advantage of the technologies that were learned during the pandemic to visit with people virtually rather than in person.
As a general precaution, Cordona recommends people, whether bird owners or people in the general public, to avoid direct contact with wild birds whenever that is possible. Wild birds can still be infected, even if they don’t look sick, she said.
Cordona said signs of avian influenza illness in birds include sudden death, being quieter than normal and laying down for longer periods.
“We’ve heard that people have seen respiratory, sort of gargling, wet sounds happening. Sometimes neurological signs, so that birds may appear to have twisted necks or they are unable to stand,” she said.
When it comes to avian influenza, Cordona said that there are lot of different strains in Minnesota, since the state is home to a large population of wild birds. The particular strain that is causing outbreaks across the United States is descendant of the 2015 virus, she said.
Once an outbreak has been detected, the entire flock is euthanized.
“A virus outside a host, which in this case is birds, doesn’t live very long, so we get rid of susceptible hosts in order to protect the next farm,” Cordona said.
The dead birds are then either composted, buried or place in large bags that are taken to a landfill or similar setting, to make sure the virus is killed off, Cordona said. Afterward, the farm is cleaned and disinfected thoroughly. The environment is also tested to ensure that the virus has indeed died off before new animals are brought in.
“Usually the whole process takes about four months,” she said.
Because humans are not closely related to birds, Cordona said the risk for a human to become infected is much lower. Humans are also usually protected from coming into direct contact with large infections, she said.
“That’s why we don’t anticipate seeing any cases of avian influenza in the U.S.,” she said.
One thing Cordona has found that consumers often get confused about that they assume that whenever there is a highly pathogenic avian influenza in the United States, that the poultry is unsafe to eat. However, birds that have tested positive for the avian influenza are not processed for slaughter. Meat that is sent to the processing plant is also thoroughly checked to make sure it’s safe for human consumption.
Thursday, Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order to help fight the spread of avian influenza and to mitigate the risk to Minnesota’s poultry industry. The executive order is part of the continued efforts to control and contain the H5N1 HPAI in Minnesota.
“As someone who grew up on a family farm, I know the work our farmers and producers do is tough under the very best conditions. We will continue to work with Minnesota’s poultry industry and our federal partners to quickly and decisively respond to the HPAI cases in Minnesota and ensure our poultry industry remains strong,” Walz said.
Minnesota is ranked first in turkey production with more than 660 turkey farms that raise about 40 million birds annually. Turkey production generates $774 million in cash receipts annually and in 2020, Minnesota exported about 15% of its production, worth approximately $114 million, Walz said.
This week, Walz also announced the activation of a USDA emergency response team in Minnesota to support the state’s disease control and containment efforts of H5N1.
The USDA emergency team will support the state’s Agricultural Incident Management Team. which is a team of experts from the Minnesota Board of Animal Health and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, based in Kandiyohi County.
The team will work alongside animal health officials and producers to respond to the incident, including quarantining the infected flocks, supporting infected-site response activities, engaging in disease surveillance and coordinating state and federal logistics and finances. The USDA team also arrived, Wednesday, and will be deployed for at least three weeks.
The executive order issued by Walz will remain in effect through April 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.