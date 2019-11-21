The Swanville School Board members were in for a surprise when Auditor Jon Archer with Schlenner Wenner & Co gave his audit report, covering the period from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019, Wednesday.
Supt. Gene Harthan said board members had initially estimated the fund balance would increase by about $100,000. However, Archer informed them that with total revenues of $3.809 million and total expenditure of $3.52 million, the district increased its fund balance with $290,920.
Because of various funding the district received and through diligently watching spending, the district shows its fund balance ending at $489,378, compared to $198,458 in the beginning of the year.
“We are very pleased,” Harthan said.
Since $482,551 is considered an unassigned fund balance, the money has no restrictions on what it can be used for — something that benefits the school, Harthan said.
The food service fund showed total revenues of $176,339 with total expenditures of $173,906, a $2,433 difference. The total food service fund balance is $7,847.
Revenues for the community service fund were $105,853 and expenditures were $80,587, a $25,266 difference. The total fund balance for the community service fund is $34,036.
The debt service fund revealed total revenues of $424,927 with expenditures $2,008 higher at $426,935.The total debt service fund balance is $90,433.
Archer told the Board the school has made tremendous strides compared to where it was just a few years before. In 2005, the school showed a negative fund balance of $293,892 and this year it has ending balance of $489,378.
“Nice work this year, you did good,” he said.
Archer said the district received an unmodified (clean) opinion, which means Schlenner Wenner & Co didn’t find anything questionable about the school’s financial records.
After going through the records, the accounting firm also determined that no audit adjustments were needed.
Schlenner Wenner & Co found that the school has complied with Minnesota Legal Compliance in their procedures.
Last year, the district’s goal was to maintain a minimum unassigned general fund balance of 16.7%, which equaled about two months of operating expenditures. At that time, the fund balance was at 6.1%, which has since increased to 13.3%, Archer said.
Swanville School Board Briefs
In other business Wednesday, the Swanville School Board:
• Heard from Supt. Gene Harthan that the elementary music concert will be held Thursday, Dec. 19;
• Was informed that the last day before Christmas break is Friday, Dec. 20. There will be an early dismissal with buses leaving at noon;
• Designated the Swanville Fire Hall as a combined polling place for 2020;
• Discussed the long-term facilities plan and whether or not to flip-flop the priority of replacing the bleachers or the roof of the elementary school. The Board decided to arrange to have a roofing specialist inspect the roof to estimate the life span of the current roofing;
• Approved paying substitute non-certified staff the same salary as non-certified staff after he or she has substituted for the person for a minimum of 10 days, with retroactive pay;
• Approved updating and adopting several new policies pertaining to disability nondiscrimination, student surveys, service animals in the school, credit for learning, public data requests, transportation of students from other districts and more;
•Approved the World’s Best Workforce Plan;
• Nominated Clerk Chris Kircher to serve on the Sourcewell Board of Directors;
• Discussed allowing board members to call in to the meeting to participate if he or she is in a location where they cannot come to the meeting in person. Harthan will look into open meeting law regulations to see if it’s possible; and
• Approved the following winter coaches for boys basketball — Derek Pfeiffer (head coach); Carter Loven (assistant coach); Barney VanHavermaet (volunteer/C team coach) and Thomas Pollries (junior high). For girls basketball — Aaron Gapinski (head coach) and Chad Brever (assistant coach).
The Swanville School Board’s next regular meeting will be Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m. in the high school library.
