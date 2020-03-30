Auctioneering: A constantly evolving business

Working with people through life’s transitions — that’s essentially what Schultz Auctioneers Landmark Realty is all about. Whether it is a farmer who is looking to retire and is ready to sell the farm and farm machinery or a buyer bidding online from another country, Schultz Auctioneers Landmark Realty is there to help, said Mike Schultz who owns and operates the business with his wife, Jan.
Mike said what initially led to his involvement in the auction business in February 1972, was working at Purebred Livestock Auctions during the Red River Valley Winter Shows while he was attending the University of Minnesota in Crookston.
Six years later he went to the World Wide College of Auctioneering in Mason City, Iowa, where he also learned how to chant — a rhythmic repetition of numbers and words also known as the auctioneer calling.
“You are taught the basics of the chant. Then from there you refine it and hone your skills. It’s all part of it and it has been an unintended family adventure since Jan and I were married,” he said.
Mike and Jan were introduced by a friend at the Community Covenant Church in Upsala as they were getting ready to embark on a youth trip to the Boundary Waters. Although Mike had graduated from Upsala High School, Jan said she had no idea who he was since he was older than her.
“That was probably the first time I acknowledged he was alive,” she said.
Seeing Mike involved in the auction business, initially Jan found it a very exciting and fun world, but never considered that she would be a part of it when they were together.
“I would go to the auctions and after the auction he was always so revved up because it takes a while for the adrenalin to come back down,” she said.
After attending a state auctioneers conference and seeing a few women who were in the industry, she was inspired to get more involved.
“I thought I could probably do that, so I went to auction school. Back when I got in there weren’t that many women in the industry, but that has grown a lot since then,” she said.
Jan attended the World Wide College of Auctioneering, as well. Learning how to chant wasn’t difficult as the learning was very intense and the instructors worked well with their students.
In a way, attending the World Wide College of Auctioneering became a tradition in the Schultz family. Both their sons, Ethan and Isaac attended the school as well as their nephews, John and Matt Schultz.
For many years, Jan sold a lot of items, but hasn’t chanted much lately since they have several auctioneers that handles that side.
“We used to do some really big auctions that went basically from day break to dusk. We needed each other then,” she said.
In 2000, Schultz Auctioneers Landmark Realty started doing live online auctions. They were first in the industry in Minnesota and many have since followed. They attribute their early start to their nephew, John.
“He is massively talented in technology and he was very instrumental in Schultz Auctioneers doing the first online and live auction back in 2000. At that point in time, online was wired through the telephone line and in 2001, we conducted our first wireless online auction, possibly the first in the nation,” Mike said.
“Also with computerized clerking, we were one of the earliest companies in the state to do so. A lot of that is credited to John because he grew up with computers.,” Jan said.
Like many other auctioneering companies, the Schultz has used the online auctions as a supplement. But since the outbreak of COVID-19, they have moved all of their auctioneering to online.
Mike said last year they held a farm real estate auction for a family that was going through the retirement process and were asked earlier this year to also handle the sale of their farm machinery. With an attendance of more than 600 people, they are thankful to have that one behind them in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.
In addition to selling real estate and farm machinery, Schultz Auctioneers Landmark Realty is also involved in a number of specialty auctions, sporting goods and firearms.
While the majority of the shipping is done from their business in Upsala, firearms are shipped through Shooting Sports in Little Falls, Jan said.
While they miss the thrill of a live auction surrounded by a live audience, technology has changed dramatically over the years. Now many bidders enjoy sitting in the comfort of their home with a cup of coffee while still enjoying the excitement of the bidding process.
“In 2000, you didn’t have your cellphone to do all these things with. Today, that cellphone is everything. Our world has changed so dramatically,” Mike said.
Over the years, many friends and family members have helped them in the auction business. Jan said before they started doing online auctions, there wasn’t a lot happening during the winter months, but even so, they have been blessed with loyal staff.
“We have had extremely loyal employees over the years who have been with us through thick and thin and that is a real blessing to have. We also have some very loyal people who are currently working for us too,” she said.
When Mike and Jan aren’t working, they enjoy spending time with family and traveling. As they love the outdoors, they also usually go for a walk together.
