Royalton High School announced that Aubrey Krueger was selected as Student of the Month for December 2020. She is the daughter of Isaac and Amy and has an older sister, Hannah.
At Royalton High School, Krueger is involved in basketball, softball, volleyball manager, YES Club, Business Professionals of America (BPA) and Minnesota Honor Society.
She believes being involved in these activities has played a huge role in her life.
“I think everyone should take advantage of the extra-curricular activities at school because there is something for everyone. Being involved in activities has introduced me to some of my closest high school friends,” she said.
“I’ve had the opportunity to get to know Aubrey these past four years. I’ve seen so much growth in Aubrey as a student and person in the classroom and in her activities like basketball. Her work ethic in the classroom and in her activities has been awesome and it’s been a pleasure teaching and coaching her. I expect her to do great things in the years to come,” said Brad Baumann, social studies teacher and head girls basketball coach.
When it comes to her classes, Krueger said her favorite classes were her math classes.
“I like math because it challenges me. I also like that although there are many ways to solve a problem, most of the time there is only one right answer so you can check your work. I would suggest taking a class that challenges you because it helps you learn and grow,” she said.
A favorite memory for Krueger was homecoming.
“I loved being able to cheer on the football team with all of my classmates/friends and being able to compete in the Homecoming Olympics as a class,” she said.
Krueger gives her family a lot of credit for where she is today.
“My family has taught me to work hard for the things I want in life and never take anything for granted. I feel very blessed to be surrounded by the support of immediate family, my grandparents, and my extended family throughout my high school career. They have been my cheering section for nearly all of my activities, edited my English papers, obtained their bus driver’s license and always provided me with words of encouragement,” she said.
Next year, Krueger plans to attend North Dakota State University to pursue a degree in accounting.
“In 10 years, I plan to be settled into a full-time accounting job, married, living in a house in a small town in either North Dakota or Minnesota, and probably starting a family,” Krueger said.
Her advice to high school freshmen is short but sweet: “Don’t take anything for granted because it can all be gone in no time.”
