At 95, Sandy Abeler swims across Cedar Lake

Grandma Sandy Abeler, front, swam across Cedar Lake near Upsala, July 3, to raise funds for  Camp Lebanon’s scholarship fund. About 25 people swam with her, including her great-grandchildren, Rylee Abeler, left, and Rayna Abeler, both of Zimmerman.

    On July 3, while many people were getting ready to celebrate Independence Day the next day, Sandy Abeler, 95, of Coon Rapids swam across Cedar Lake near Upsala. It was the eighth time she swam nearly half a mile from the south side of the lake to the shores of Camp Lebanon, a year-round Christian Bible camp and retreat center.

    “It was a great experience,” she said.

