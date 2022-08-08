At 95, Sandy Abeler swims across Cedar Lake

Grandma Sandy Abeler, front, swam across Cedar Lake near Upsala, July 3, to raise funds for Camp Lebanon’s scholarship fund. About 25 people swam with her, including her great-grandchildren, Rylee Abeler, left, and Rayna Abeler, both of Zimmerman.
On July 3, while many people were getting ready to celebrate Independence Day the next day, Sandy Abeler, 95, of Coon Rapids swam across Cedar Lake near Upsala. It was the eighth time she swam nearly half a mile from the south side of the lake to the shores of Camp Lebanon, a year-round Christian Bible camp and retreat center.
“It was a great experience,” she said.
Abeler is known to most as “Grandma Sandy.” A mother of six, Abeler’s son, Bill, or as she likes to call him, “Billy,” is the executive director, along with his wife, Lisa, of Camp Lebanon.
“Our five sons were swimming with me. Our daughter wasn’t feeling good, but their kids and their kids were swimming, too,” she said.
The reason Abeler swam across Cedar Lake was to raise funds for the camp’s scholarship fund, which allows families who cannot afford the camp cost to attend at a reduced price.
“Like I told everyone who was there before I started swimming, it’s not about me. It’s all about helping kids get to camp, so they can hear about sweet Jesus,” she said.
Abeler said when she first started making swims across the lake as a way to raise funds for the scholarship fund when it started to deplete, her and Billy’s first goal was to raise $1,000. However, every time she swam, the goal they set was doubled in funds people donated.
This time, she said, she was absolutely amazed as with the help of nearly 200 sponsors, more than $30,250 was raised for the scholarship fund.
“It is so humbling to be able to do it for the kingdom,” she said.
Abeler said it also shows that anyone, regardless of age or disability, can do something for the Lord. Although both her knees have failed and she walks with a walker, she is able to float in the water. It is something she can do, she said.
What made the swim on July 3 even more special to her is a girl her grandson, Monte Abeler, told her about later. She was one of several people who swam across the lake with her that day.
“He told me this young girl had been a recipient of a scholarship before this and found Jesus as her savior, so she wanted to swim with Grandma Sandy. I wish I could have met her at that time and known her story. I would love to meet with her sometime to talk with her,” Abeler said.
Another cool aspect about the swim, Abeler said, was the fact that there was four generations in the water at the same time — her, her children, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
When she reached the shores of Camp Lebanon, Abeler said she was greeted by the cheers and avid hand clapping of about 200 people.
“It was actually kind of funny. Here was this 95-year-old lady coming up from the water in a swimsuit, wrapped in a towel and they were all standing there cheering and clapping,” she said.
A television channel was also on site to film and report on the swim. It was an experience like no other for her, she said.
“They filmed me in and out of the water. There I was in the water, swimming with a microphone in my face, just doing the best I could,” she said.
The love for water and swimming has been with Abeler for a long time, since she was about 5 years old, she said. Besides jumping at opportunities to be in the water, she also worked as a lifeguard on the beach.
Combining the amount her swims have raised through the years, Abeler as raised more than $100,000. Amazed at the amount raised, Abeler said she has several scriptures she keeps close to her heart that have helped her throughout her life. One of them is Philippians 4:13.
“It says, ‘I can do all things through Christ, who gives me the strength to do it,’” she said.
