Third degree felony assault charges against Dilan David Gastecki, 27, Little Falls, were dismissed in Morrison County District Court.

The initial charges stemmed from a Jan. 19 incident when a domestic assault was reported to local authorities.

Officers responded to the scene and reportedly observed blood on the victim’s head, hair and shirt.

The victim claimed that Gastecki had hit her in the back of the head with a ceramic cup.

The injury required a visit to the hospital and the victim needed seven staples for the wound on her head.

Gastecki was arrested and jailed, where he allegedly admitted to hitting the victim with the cup.

The prosecuting attorney moved to dismissal in the interests of justice, as the case could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

