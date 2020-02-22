Third degree felony assault charges against Dilan David Gastecki, 27, Little Falls, were dismissed in Morrison County District Court.
The initial charges stemmed from a Jan. 19 incident when a domestic assault was reported to local authorities.
Officers responded to the scene and reportedly observed blood on the victim’s head, hair and shirt.
The victim claimed that Gastecki had hit her in the back of the head with a ceramic cup.
The injury required a visit to the hospital and the victim needed seven staples for the wound on her head.
Gastecki was arrested and jailed, where he allegedly admitted to hitting the victim with the cup.
The prosecuting attorney moved to dismissal in the interests of justice, as the case could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.