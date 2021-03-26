Tanya Irene Ashby, 46, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of third degree sale of a controlled substance.

According to the criminal complaint, in June 2020, an investigator with the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force was contacted by a confidential informant (CI), who stated they could purchase heroin from Ashby.

The CI was provided with prerecorded buy money and was allegedly followed by the investigator to a business in Little Falls. The CI was allegedly observed parked in the parking lot when Ashby was allegedly observed approaching their vehicle and leaning in through the window.

A short time later, the CI left the parking lot and met with the investigator at a predetermined location. The CI allegedly turned over a package containing suspected heroin. The drugs were allegedly purchased from Ashby.

If convicted, Ashby faces a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment and/or a $250,000 fine.

Load comments