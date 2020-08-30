Passersby the Great River Arts (GRA) Center in Little Falls may have noticed some blank brown sheets hanging in the front display window, accompanied by a few pieces of colorful abstract paintings. The paintings, created by local abstract artist Heidi Jeub, are a part of an ongoing installation called “Far Away/So Close: Old Friends and New,” an expression of Jeub’s alternative approach to traditional abstract art.
“It’s an experiment. It’s probably not perfect and I’m probably not creating the paintings as fast as I wanted,” Jeub said.
But, art is more than putting brush to canvas, with influence coming from all around her and now a new twist, writing about the influence, Jeub said her pieces take time. Each piece in her current series features inspiration from a conversation the artist had with a friend.
“I take on the weight of the world when I paint, and it comes down on the canvas,” Jeub said.
As a long-time abstract artist, Jeub had her summer 2020 show at the GRA scheduled two years ago, and although she’s worked through a recession before, she never anticipated a pandemic.
After the outbreak of COVID-19, Jeub had to adjust her original intention for the gallery at GRA, which involved working with children.
“This is what I do for a living and when your entire career is the first thing canceled, I mean the arts were canceled over like three days. We lost thousands of dollars worth of potential income not just in sales, but contractual gig work supporting my work as an artist,” she said.
At first she was “thrown for a loop,” Jeub said. But she realized that now in an ever-changing time, it might be a good opportunity to try something new with her art and “redefine what the right thing to do is,” she said.
And after several conversations and a trip to a brewery, she decided to take a chance on a new installation.
“I live across from a brewery and they have these large cardboard panels and I asked if I could use some of it and I started painting on a couple of them and decided it was kind of interesting,” she said.
Since buying new material would be fiscally irresponsible in a time where her income isn’t reliable, Jeub decided that the cardboard would be used as the canvas for her gallery opening. But the other obstacle was getting people to view her work.
“What’s crazy about the whole exhibit is it’s really difficult to have an art show that gets people’s attention when the building is closed,” Jeub said. “But the other choice was for me not to have a show period.”
So there came the idea of slowly adding to the show as she completed her work, which is displayed front and center at the GRA, so it can be seen from the street.
“Then maybe the person who goes to grab their lunch at the Black and White gets to see something new each week, rather than going by once and forgetting it’s even there,” she said.
Each piece is inspired by a conversation Jeub has had with a community member. She not only paints a piece but also writes up a sort of explanation, adding a twist to the usual mysterious experience some viewers have with abstract art.
“So I have a conversation with somebody in the community that I have seen or known in the past and I’m catching up with them for about an hour on Zoom,” she said.
In her conversations, Jeub seeks to find a common connection with her subjects. She’s related to people through parenting, heritage and conversations sharing views on technology and education. The written portion, Jeub said, gives the viewer an insight into the artist’s relationships.
The connections she makes within the conversations are then transferred onto her cardboard canvas. As for the subjects, they are just people within the community that Jeub thought was interesting, old friends and new.
Since abstract painting is hard for some people to just enjoy as it is, Jeub said she’s giving people a way to connect with the acting beyond the brush stroke and color choice. Now they won’t be left wondering what the artist was thinking and why they made the choices they did.
“There’s always things that influence my work. So I thought well maybe if I started writing down what I’m thinking about while doing the work and give it a name, then people will really take time to look at the art,” she said.
She hoped she’s making lemonade out of lemons with the exhibit, but until the exhibit opens to the public, Jeub just has to wait and see if she added enough sugar.
“I was trying to play around with that and try to be as optimistic as I can about a pretty dismal reality for my industry,” she said.
There are currently three pieces displayed in the GRA front gallery, with more to come. The pieces are also featured on the GRA website under the front gallery section.
Due to the GRA’s closing over the summer, GRA extended Jeub’s art installation through Sept. 26, giving the public and opportunity to view her pieces in person. The GRA Center plans to open in September.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.