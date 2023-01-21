Artist exhibits unique textile art at GRA

A variety of textile artwork made by Artist Blair Treuer is displayed at Great River Arts in Little Falls. One of the pieces is “Luella,” which captures her daughter’s personality.

Artist reception at GRA, Jan. 27

    Currently on display in the main gallery at Great River Arts (GRA) in historic downtown Little Falls, artist Blair Treuer exhibits “Portraits: An Exploration in Identity.”

Artist Blair Treuer loves creating a variety of artwork through textiles.

