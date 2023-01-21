Artist exhibits unique textile art at GRA

Artist reception at GRA, Jan. 27
Currently on display in the main gallery at Great River Arts (GRA) in historic downtown Little Falls, artist Blair Treuer exhibits “Portraits: An Exploration in Identity.”
“It’s my heart work. Everything I make revolves around my life experiences and so far, all of my work has involved the most intimate connections I’ve made in my life, which is my husband and my children,” she said.
The art Treuer has created is made from a compilation of textile scraps in various colors. Together, they depict the personalities of her loved ones. Each display is accompanied with a description.
One of the textile artworks displayed at GRA is “Luella,” which is a portrait of her daughter. Her Ojibwe name is Chi-Ogimaa-bineslikwe (Big Boss Eagle Woman).
“This image is so fitting of her personality and her relationship to the darkness and the light in life. She is the youngest of nine children, which means that she is the most tortured by her siblings and most excluded child in our house. When she’s tortured and teased, she calmly responds by asserting that she deserves to be respected. Being the youngest, she is used to standing up against her brothers who are twice her age and size,” Treuer wrote in the display description.
In addition, Treuer wrote Luella struggled with reading in school and as a result, was placed in special programming and was teased for lagging behind.
“In this portrait, she is almost surrounded by darkness, but she wears an exuberant expression on her face. It’s not that she is unaware of the darkness that surrounds her, I think she just doesn’t see it as darkness. She is incredibly confident and self assured. She doesn’t internalize struggles she faces and she will find the beauty, the joy, the light, where others would be weighed down by the negativity or blinded by fear. It’s because she carries the light inside her and she knows it,” Treuer wrote.
Looking back at when she created “Luella,” Treuer said she kind of felt like the artwork wanted to explode.
“I kept trying to box it in, because at the time, I thought I was going to stretch these over a frame, kind of like you would a canvas for a painting, but every time I tried to box it in, it just felt all wrong,” she said.
Treuer said allowing her to feel and flow in the natural direction her artwork wanted to take, it led her into working with wire. Rather than limiting the artwork to that of a square or a rectangle that a lot of artwork is displayed in, she mounted the artwork onto black chicken wire cages.
“When I first told people what I was considering doing, a lot of them were not very supportive. But I’m really glad that I just went with my instincts, because I think that the slightly sculptural nature of my work that I’ve been able to create using wire just makes them feel so much more alive on the wall. It just created endless possibilities for me with what my work could become as I keep developing my craft,” she said.
Treuer said that while she considers herself to have always been creative, she was raised by parents who were incredibly practical. Because of this, art was simply something she did for her own pleasure, but didn’t consider pursuing it further than that, she said.
What led her to begin to create textile art was making several blankets as part of her children’s offering during their spiritual ceremony.
“Being married to my husband, he and all of our children are Native American and we live our life, walking a traditional Ojibwe path,” she said.
Treuer said the spiritual ceremony was a huge event in their children’s lives. Since she isn’t Native American and Native spirituality isn’t open to people whose heritage it doesn’t belong to, making the blankets was the only thing she could do as their mother to support them, she said. As she didn’t know how to sew, Treuer said she taught herself how to for that event.
Instead of using squares to make the blankets, Treuer said she created pictures of the Native American names the children were given when they were born.
“That’s how it got started,” she said.
Treuer said after making blankets for a decade with nine children going through the ceremony, she wasn’t sure whether she would sew again.
“I couldn’t tell if I loved what I was doing because of why I was doing it, celebrating my children,” she said.
Treuer said it didn’t take her long after their youngest child had gone through the spiritual ceremony to realize she truly loved doing it.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.