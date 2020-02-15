Angela Mae Malzahn, 34, Peoria, Arizona, was charged in Morrison County District Court with felony financial exploitation.
The charge stems from a December 2018 incident, when law enforcement was notified of a possible case of financial exploitation.
The victim reportedly qualifies as a vulnerable adult due to a head injury he sustained, and now draws Social Security.
The criminal complaint states that his Social Security checks were deposited into his account, until December 2017, when they were allegedly found going into another account.
Officers met with the victim in February 2019 and found that the victim’s daughter, identified as Malzahn, allegedly had access to his accounts and Social Security check.
Bank records showed the victim’s Social Security check being deposited into a personal checking account Malzahn created with the same bank in August 2018, according to the criminal complaint.
The victim’s bank records allegedly indicated that he did not receive a Social Security check from December 2017 to November 2019.
The victim allegedly claimed he never received any of those funds from his daughter and that she didn’t have permission to transfer them into a personal account.
Malzahn reportedly moved to Arizona and her current whereabouts are unknown.
The county attorney’s office requested a warrant be issued for her arrest.
If convicted, Malzahn could face five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
