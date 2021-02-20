Carissa Arens is all about taking the confusion and stress out of the health care process.
With her new practice, IllumiMed, she is looking to help educate patients in a non-intimidating, 100% virtual setting. IllumiMed is a practice that does all of its work through telehealth, allowing patients to get quality medical care and advice from the comfort of their own homes while cutting out the red tape that comes with modern health care.
“I was very turned off by the money-making aspects of health care,” Arens said. “I’d been toying with the idea of opening my own educational site. With COVID, it became difficult for a lot of people to get in-person care, so we saw this boom in telehealth. It seemed like a great opportunity.”
A Little Falls resident since 2012, Arens got into health care so that she could better understand her own health and that of her loved ones. At 33, she became a registered nurse, and her interest only grew from there. She became a nurse practitioner in 2013 and worked in several different areas of health care.
Though she loved helping people and educating them about their own wellness, she wasn’t as thrilled about every aspect of the health care system.
“Some of it is really difficult for people to understand, especially when you’re talking about insurance, pricing and things like that,” Arens said. “I saw people who were just lost because the medical process can get so bogged down in things that have very little to do with health care.”
IllumiMed was born out of that desire to increase knowledge and access. Through Arens’ website, illumimed.health, patients can browse several educational topics or learn about setting up appointments for consulting and telehealth visits. She does not accept insurance, removing barriers for people who are under-insured or do not have medical coverage. All appointments are one price, but she will work with patients to keep costs down.
She hopes her clinic will help alleviate the fact Morrison County is a medically under-served area, according to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH). She can see patients for a wide range of topics, ranging from mental health to physical ailments. A partnerships with Central Health allows her to order labs, when necessary.
“A couple years ago I never would have thought it would be safe to see people by telehealth,” Arens said. “I never would have thought it was possible to give people the same quality of care without physically putting your hands on them, but there is so much we can do through telehealth.”
In the early days of her practice, she has seen patients for sleep disorder management, exercise-induced asthma and issues with weight loss, just to name a few. She added that telehealth is particularly well-designed for people who need help managing their mental health.
Arens said seeing a provider via telehealth can take away some of the stress associated with going to the doctor’s office, especially during a viral pandemic.
“People feel more comfortable in their own homes,” she said. “For some people, they get into that medical setting and it’s like they get a sort of amnesia. This eliminates that intimidation.”
She has partnered with a medical record system, the Center for Connected Health Policy, that is affordable, helping her keep costs down for patients. Everything she uses is also HIPPA compliant. Appointments can be made directly by visiting provider.kareo.com/carissa-arens.
During her time working in what she referred to as “corporate health care,” she said she saw countless patients who were having a hard time with the financial realities of addressing their medical needs. IllumiMed is something she hopes will provide an option for anyone, regardless of their financial status.
“I was seeing enough people who were having a hard time with money, and my heart just bleeds for them,” she said. “The cost is so high because you have to have insurance. I wanted to eliminate all of that and work directly with people. No matter what their economic situation is, people still have to be informed about their health.
“I’m trying to bring knowledge to regular people,” she added. “I chose the name IllumiMed because I want to illuminate all things medical. Medical knowledge isn’t owned by anyone, and it should be known by everyone.”
