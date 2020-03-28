Those expecting to lose their benefits April 1 may be able to hold onto them a little longer.
After a federal judge blocked President Trump’s restrictions on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits earlier this month, 19 states filed a lawsuit blocking the rule and the Families First bill was adopted in response to the coronavirus, restrictions to SNAP eligibility are on hold.
In December 2019, the Trump administration finalized restrictions to the SNAP program for single, childless adults considered “able-bodied” who would be required to work 20 hours a week or risk losing their benefits. The new rule would also limit waiver requests for those single adults.
The Minnesota Department of human Services estimated around 8,000 Minnesotans would lose their SNAP benefits by December 2020.
In a public comment DHS commissioner Jodi Harpstead voiced her concern over the new rule.
“The proposed rule would increase hunger in Minnesota,” she wrote. “At approximately $1.40 per person per meal, SNAP benefits are modest to begin with...”
According to the DHS 26 counties in the state are approved for time limit waivers, if the new rule went into effect, 23 of those counties would fail to qualify. The department also estimated a cot of $500,000 in staff time and retraining services to enforce the new regulations.
The change would not have affected children and their parents, the elderly, disabled or pregnant women.
Morrison County Public Health Director Brad Vold said around 120 residents were projected to lose their benefits if the rule took effect in April.
In the month of January, 1,875 individuals were on SNAP, including children, in a county of 33,198 people. Vold said since the employment situation in the county has been improving the number of those on SNAP has been decreasing.
SNAP recipients received an average of $89.10 a month per person in the county. The state average is nearly $110 per person per month. SNAP cannot be used to purchase non-food products.
“SNAP is a federal program, so that is based on federal requirements, but all of them have income guidelines. So you can’t live in Morrison County and get more than if you live in Stearns or Kittson or Blue Earth county. You’re going to get the same level of benefits based on your eligibility. So people don’t move here because we have better benefits,” Vold said.“Everyone in their county thinks people come for their benefits and that’s not the reality.”
Eligibility and the amount a person or family receives is on a sliding scale based on income, Vold said, including child support and disability payments.
Vold said many people on benefits have been in a cycle of poverty that’s very difficult to leave with a lack of resources.
“I’ve never really heard anybody say, ‘Yes I just can’t wait to get into Social Services and apply for a program.’ They are generally coming in with their head down and disappointment and sadness because of life events that they just couldn’t avoid,” he said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has yet to make a decision on whether to challenge the obstruction of the regulation enforcement date. If they do go into effect, it is estimated nearly 700,000 Americans will be affected.
