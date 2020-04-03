The goal of child protection is to support families in safely parenting their children and partnering with parents to correct the conditions that led to child protection’s involvement. When a child protection staff person works with a family, we assess all areas of well-being and look at ways we can assist the family by connecting them to appropriate services and resources such as counseling, childcare/respite and gas cards to get to needed services. Child abuse and neglect are often symptoms of something else going on with a family such as substance abuse, financial difficulties, mental health struggles or homelessness. Parenting is hard work. All parents need help, even though it can be hard to ask for it and can feel embarrassing at times. Many parents need help, and some have limited family or supports nearby and that can make problems even harder to overcome.
In honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month which is in April, I encourage you to get involved in child abuse prevention. There are many ways to do this including volunteering with children through one of the schools, a faith community, sport/academic club, becoming a mentor through Kinship, or simply giving of your time to friends and family. You could give a friend or family member a break by agreeing to care for their child(ren), offering to assist with a chore or errand, or planning a coffee date to provide them with some adult interaction.
As a parent, one of the most embarrassing situations is when your child throws a tantrum in a public place. In those moments, we can assist those parents by complimenting them or even smiling at them, giving them encouragement instead of making them feel like people are judging them. If you feel comfortable you could make an offer to assist with the situation.
For those interested in parenting resources in the area there is Circle of Parents, which is a parenting support group. Once social distancing is over, the group will resume taking place at First Lutheran Church on two Thursdays each month, from 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. During this time, efforts are being made to connect with parents in other ways, so if you are interested, please reach out to Tami at (320) 360-9870.
There are also many tips on the Morrison County Families website at http://connections.morrisoncountyfamilies.org.
As Frederick Douglass said, “It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men.” We as parents and a community are charged with the responsibility of raising these amazing little beings into healthy and well-rounded adults. We need to do what we can to support parents and become engaged in meaningful relationships with children. Statistics show that one of the most significant protective factors for children is when they feel connected to the people in their lives; this extends beyond family to friends, friend’s parents, teachers, team members, and coaches. So, consider what you will do to prevent child abuse this month.
Katie Knettel is a Social Services supervisor with Morrison County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.