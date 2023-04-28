During Tuesday’s meeting, the Morrison County Board proclaimed April as the Month of the Military Child. The proclamation said since 1986, the Department of Defense has recognized military children during the month of April. Because of their service, commitment, and sacrifice to supporting the Army’s mission, it is important to honor and celebrate our military’s youngest heroes. The month of the Military Child is an opportunity to remember children’s roles in strengthening the military family. This year’s theme is Taking Care of Our Military Children. The theme recognizes that strong and resilient Army children are essential to the success of the Army’s mission Living in different states, countries and continents, military children face unique challenges that most youth their age do not experience. They are equipped to adapt to present and future changes, such as permanent changes of station, deployments, reintegration, care of their wounded warrior parent or coping with the loss of a fallen parent. Through each new step in life, they always remain ready and resilient. The leaders of Morrison County, are thankful for the positivity and enthusiasm of military children as we keep moving forward. We are committed to maintaining excellence in schools, youth services and childcare to ensure that families always receive the best programming, no matter where their next adventure takes them. On hand for the presentation were front row (from left): Commissioners Bobby Kasper, Greg Blaine, Mike LeMieur, Randy Winscher and Jeffrey Jelinski. Back row: James Segler, Brigadier General Lowell Kruse, Alex Warzecha, Chad Sackett, Anna Sackett, Kris VonBerge, Brooklyn VonBerge, Samantha VonBerge, Alivia Dempsey, Jim Espelien, Eileen Espelien, Dane Espelien, Annika Halvorson, Kjersti Halvorson, Siri Halvorson, Michelle Halvorson, Sarah LeBlanc, Sadie LeBlanc and County Administrator Matt LeBlanc.
