The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) is recruiting community- focused individuals interested in environmental and climate issues for its Minnesota GreenCorps program. From helping communities address air pollution and climate issues to reducing food waste, GreenCorps assignments offer valuable real-world experience at sites in Greater Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro area.

This AmeriCorps program, coordinated by the MPCA, will match 48 Minnesota GreenCorps members to host sites for the upcoming 2023-2024 program year, where they will address an environmental need.

