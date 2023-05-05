The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) is recruiting community- focused individuals interested in environmental and climate issues for its Minnesota GreenCorps program. From helping communities address air pollution and climate issues to reducing food waste, GreenCorps assignments offer valuable real-world experience at sites in Greater Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro area.
This AmeriCorps program, coordinated by the MPCA, will match 48 Minnesota GreenCorps members to host sites for the upcoming 2023-2024 program year, where they will address an environmental need.
Members serve at their host sites for 11 months, from mid-September 2023 through mid-August 2024. They receive a living allowance to cover expenses during their service term and an education award that can be used to pay qualified student loans or future tuition payments. Applicants must have a minimum of two years of post-secondary education to be considered.
Among the sites selected is the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe in northwest Minnesota. Serving in the Air Pollutant Reduction topic area, the member will implement sustainability goals focused on energy efficiency and renewable energies to further Leech Lake’s profile as an energy conservation leader.
“We are proud to be a part of Minnesota GreenCorps, not only as a host site, but more importantly in our ability to help shape the future of Minnesota GreenCorps members and open their eyes to tribal environmental work,” said Brandy Toft, environmental deputy director for the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe. “This is paid back to Leech Lake in full with their work on impactful projects that benefit the tribe and its resources.”
Since the start of the program in 2009, more than 530 Minnesota GreenCorps members have served more than 225 organizations, supporting communities across the state.
