Apple Tree Dental unveiled its new offices during a grand opening at CHI St. Gabriel’s, after a ceremonial ribbon cutting, Tuesday. The new state-of-the-art facility has been more than nine years in the making, including two major remodels. In March 2016, Apple Tree Dental saw its first patients in a space at CHI St. Gabriel’s, offering dental care for Medicare and Medicaid patients, who would otherwise not have had local access to dental care. Diane Thorson, a member of the Apple Tree Foundation Board of Directors, said this office in Little Falls was a unique partnership between health care and dental care. Little Falls Mayor Greg Zylka noted that Little Falls is a great and growing community, with great schools and more. Adding this dental care facility makes the community even better, he said. Apple Tree CEO, Dr. Michael J. Helgeson, said Apple Tree Dental care has been a 30-year-plus vision. It’s been a long haul and a lot of work, starting with mobile dental care, he said, and added it was appropriate that the location in Little Falls is in the hub of health care for the area. Partners helping make this clinic a reality, include South Country Health Alliance, the Minnesota Dental Foundation, Morrison County Public Health, Delta Dental and the Otto Bremer Trust, with dental equipment through A-dec. Taking part in the ribbon cutting ceremony were (from left): President/CEO of the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce Purva Watten; Apple Tree Dental of Little Falls Center Director Missy Herbst, LDA; CEO of Apple Tree Dental Dr. Michael J. Helgeson, DDS; Apple Tree Dental Dental Hygiene and Dental Assisting Supervisor Miranda Lanners, LDH; Apple Tree Dental Dental Hygienist Emily Pantzke, LDH; Apple Tree Dental Clinic Care Coordinator Supervisor Annette Peterson; Apple Tree Dental Dentist Dr. Zachary Conklin, DDS; Apple Tree Dental COO Karen Engstrom, LDH; Apple Tree Dental Foundation Board of Directors Member Diane Thorson; and Project and Volunteer Coordinator for the Little Falls Area Chamber, Maddie Berg.

