To the Editor:
Why would the Little Falls City Council get involved with a 49 unit apartment building that has rent above the income base, that costs $8 million to build and a $6 million value, that needs a TIF District created (90% tax rebate), and the City Administrator, Jon Radermacher, defends the give away program for the developer?
The Little Falls City Council is being sold a pie in the sky plan that only benefits the developer. When the developer says it costs the same to build in Little Falls as in the Metro area, I say hogwash.
I ask the Morrison County Record to publish the 2011 Housing Study mentioned in the article. In addition, I ask the Little Falls City Council to perform a new housing study. This is rural Minnesota and I believe there is not the income base to provide $1,100 for a two-bedroom apartment.
I applaud Leif Hanson and Frank Gosiak for pulling back on the reins of such a bad idea.
