It’s 2 a.m. They’re sound asleep when a loud alarm jolts them awake. Within minutes, they might be running into a burning home or saving a life.
Such is the life of a volunteer firefighter and first responder.
Randall Fire and Rescue recently trained for what those men and women might encounter on the other end of a fire call. On May 1, they participated in the burn of a dilapidated home in Randall hosted by Central Lakes College (CLC).
“A lot of times it seems like they come at you at 2 in the morning,” said Randall Assistant Fire Chief Chris Magee, who has been with the department for 21 years. “You’ll go from sound asleep to wide open when that pager goes off. It’s just to keep your cool, and this training definitely helps you keep the basics. Because you don’t want to go in nervous. Repetition is the key.”
Randall Fire and Rescue covers the city of Randall along with Cushing, Parker, Randall and Darling townships — along with Green Prairie Township for medical calls. The department is a 100% volunteer fire and EMS crew. It is required for prospective members to be certified in both fire and EMS to be hired on the volunteer department in Randall.
The fact it isn’t a full-time job for anyone on the crew makes training exercises such as the one earlier this month all the more critical. Live burns allow newcomers to the department to get hands-on experience, and they serve as a refresher for the veterans.
“You can burn a pallet in a box or in a trailer whenever you want, but this shows people what fire looks like inside of a building, it shows them where the heat goes, how the heat comes down, what kind of water streams to use, when it’s too dangerous to go in, when it’s not,” said Randall Fire Chief Scott Hughson.
Hughson said 21 members of the Fire and Rescue team from Randall were on hand for the May 1 training. Of them, three were new members to the department while 18 were veterans. They were joined by firefighters from Nisswa and Pine River, with CLC instructors doing the coaching inside the building. Mayo Ambulance Service was there to provide aid for any possible injuries and to check the vitals of each of the firefighters following the exercise.
Fire training is only part of what team members have to learn. They must also be fully trained in emergency medical services to provide ambulance service to the five-township service area.
On the medical side, volunteers must take a 40-hour emergency medical response course and pass a state-mandated test to become certified. They’re then required to do continuing education and pass updated tests to keep their certification. There are people certified as first responders all the way up to the registered nurse level on the Randall Fire and Rescue Team.
“We do enough training that we cover everything they need for refreshers for those tests,” Hughson said.
The new members of the department started the May 1 training by going in for a Level I burn. They went inside the structure and watched as the fire was lit. They were then able to observe how fire reacts in a given environment and to certain materials.
Next, everyone on the department goes through a Level II burn. Hughson said these fires require more “critical thinking.”
“You have to enter the building, find the fire, use your attack plan to put it out and then put the fire out,” Hughson said. “We do that in groups and we do that as long as the structure is stable for us to do that.”
When all of the training is complete, the entire structure is allowed to burn. Firefighters are able to get vital training at a structure that was due to be torn down, anyway.
Even for veterans on the department, the training fires are valuable.
“It means a lot when we can do this,” Magee said. “Being a volunteer fire department, you don’t get the training as much. Fires have, over the years, they’ve become less (frequent). People are more — they have smoke detectors and everything; it’s a lot safer setup. This definitely helps. You get a little rusty, and it’s good to refresh on this stuff.”
Hughson said part of the hiring for the Fire and Rescue team depends on where a prospective volunteer lives. When that pager goes off, whether it’s 2 a.m. or 2 p.m., personnel is expected to respond as soon as possible. He said many members of the department live in town, and most live within a five-minute drive to the fire station in Randall. As such, he said they can often respond to a call within five or six minutes of the pager going off.
The training exercises also allow Hughson and his officers to get some practice in handling every aspect of a live fire.
During a live fire, he said there is an incident command system in which he is in touch with the ambulance crew, duty officers and anyone else involved. He decides where crews need to set up and assigns tasks to assistant chiefs, deputy chiefs and captains, who all have teams of their own. He is then able to manage the overall scene from the outside.
He said there’s much more to it than just “putting the wet stuff on the red stuff.”
“There’s a lot more that’s involved with it,” Hughson said. “It’s a fire science. Their role is more of actual battling the fire where mine is more of logistics. That doesn’t mean, as a volunteer department, I might be one of the first ones on the trucks, so my role could very well be going into the fire, too.”
Firefighters on volunteer departments have to go through classes and other forms of training before joining a crew. Though those aspects provide valuable knowledge, both Hughson and Magee said it is no comparison to getting hands-on training in a live, but controlled, environment.
“They go through Firefighter I, Firefighter II, and you can do book work, but until you actually do it live, it makes a big difference,” Magee said. “You can see how fire reacts. Just how your training — they drill you on your training to stay low, and just a lot of that stuff to try to keep you safe, keep your partner safe and try to save the building as much as you can.”
