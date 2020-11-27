The crime rate in Little Falls went up in 2019, but it continued an overall downward trend since the turn of the century.
During a report to the Little Falls City Council Nov. 16, Little Falls Chief of Police Greg Schirmers shared the city’s crime statistics as part of his department’s 2019 annual report. The data showed a crime rate of 7,060 last year, up from 5,712 in 2018.
The crime rate is the number of index offenses — total of eight major crimes — reported for each unit of population; generally 100,000 people. The crime rate number is reached by dividing the number of index crimes by the population and multiplying that answer by 100,000.
Though the number is up slightly, it is low when compared to the crime rate of 8,493 in 2017 and 11,820 in 2003.
“I can’t give you specific reasons why we have that fluctuation,” Schirmers said.
Of those eight index crimes — murder, forcible rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft and arson — Little Falls experienced about 250 crimes classified as thefts. There were around 73 assaults, 25 burglaries and 10 sex crimes, though none of the latter was classified as “forcible rape.”
Little Falls’ overall crime rate of 7,060 is just below the average rate (7,161) of it and 32 similarly sized cities from throughout the state ranging from Montevideo (population 5,071) to Sartell (population 18,754). The population in Little Falls in 2019 was 8,669.
Of those similar cities, the Little Falls Police Department had the third-highest clearance percentage of 80%. This means that of the calls the department received to report a crime, 80% resulted in an arrest or charges being filed.
“That’s a pretty good number,” Schirmers said.
The 80% clearance was up from 68% in 2018 and 48% in 2017 — though that year the numbers were skewed due to a staffing issue, Schirmers said.
In 2019, the Little Falls Police Department responded to a total of 8,337 calls for service, down slightly from 8,401 in 2018. That number hit its peak in the data reported — which goes back to 2003 — in 2017 with 8,700 calls for service. The record low over that time period was 4,231 in 2004.
Schirmers said department training has been really evolving, as several mandates have come down from the state.
“A lot of what we’re looking at now is evolving with mental health crisis intervention, officer wellness and a lot of de-escalation-type training,” he said. “We have been trying to seek out those training courses and get our officers to that so they can serve the community in the best way they can.”
The department also underwent a major change in the way it reports crimes to larger law enforcement agencies, such as the FBI.
At the beginning of 2019, the Little Falls Police Department — along with all Morrison County law enforcement — started the transition to the National Incident Based Reporting System (NIBRS). Prior to 2019, the department used the Summary Reporting System (SRS). The new NIBRS system allows for a more comprehensive report of local crime statistics.
The SRS was a hierarchy-based system, meaning even if five crimes were listed within an incident, only the most severe of those would be reported. Under NIBRS, up to 10 crimes can be reported stemming from a single incident.
The transition was completed in September 2020.
“It’s been a long process,” Schirmers said. “There were test systems given to make sure we were reporting the systems correctly. Then we would get audited on that data and we progressed through it. Finally, in September, we were able to transition to that system.”
Schirmers also noted the success of the drug take-back program, which is a joint effort with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and Pierz Police Department.
In 2019, law enforcement was able to take back 520 pounds worth of unused prescription medication. Schirmers estimated the number for 2020 is likely twice what it was the year prior.
“All in all it was a very successful year,” Schirmers said. “I have to thank my staff. They work hard. They go out into the community every day and do their best job and try to keep Little Falls safe. It’s a good place for us to work and live.”
