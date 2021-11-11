Annual mammogram gives Ft. Ripley woman a fighting chance

When Kristie Berendt, 47, of Ft. Ripley received a call from her doctor, July 23, to come in, she just knew that it wouldn’t be good news.
“Normally, they call you after a mammogram and just tell you that everything is normal. When he called me at work and asked me if I could come over to the clinic that same day, I just knew it wasn’t good news,” she said.
Sitting in the waiting room of the clinic, she read about what they had found in a document that had been uploaded to My Chart, an app which gives patients access to their medical documents and more.
“When she came to get me, I just told her that I had read it on My Chart. She said he hadn’t realized that the results had already been uploaded to it,” she said.
After going through several ultrasounds and a biopsy, she was eventually diagnosed with invasive lobular breast cancer.
“I didn’t realize there was so many different breast cancers. I thought breast cancer was breast cancer, but there are different types,” she said.
Berendt said her doctor explained to her that the kind she had has a tendency of growing in lines, which makes it more difficult to detect. Because of this, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) was done and revealed that the cancer had spread to other areas of her breast, as well.
“So I went from having a lumpectomy to having a mastectomy,” she said.
Berendt said that since the lymph nodes are checked automatically, the doctors soon discovered that the cancer had spread to her lymph nodes, which meant she would need to go through chemotherapy — the one thing she feared the most.
“I’m usually the strong one. I don’t want people taking care of me and I tried to imagine how it would be,” she said.
While Berendt’s family and friends have not minded being there for her and caring for her, Berendt said having to depend on others and allow others to care for her as been humbling. Normally, working as a licensed practical nurse (LPN) case manager at the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls, she is used to caring for others.
At first, Berendt was placed on one type of chemotherapy to be done every two weeks, but it became too much for her. She was then placed on a different type of chemotherapy. While it done on a weekly basis, Berendt said it is not as harsh as the one before.
Eventually, the chemotherapy treatment affected Berendt’s hair. Before she lost it, her hair was long, thick and red. Now it’s barely a stubble.
“At first when they said I’d lose my hair, I thought, ‘I don’t care. Hair grows back.’ But when you see yourself for the first time and you look in the mirror at the person looking back at you, it was like, ‘Who is that?’” she said.
Berendt said at first when she noticed that she’d lose clumps of hair in the shower, that she’d cut her hair short to not lose as much. Eight inches of her hair was then cut and she was left with a shoulder-length hairstyle. It lasted for a week before it started to come out in clumps again.
“I decided then it was time to talk to a family friend who is a beautician. She came over and she shaved my head,” she said.
Hopeful, and believing that her hair grow back once she is done with her chemotherapy treatments, she is curious to see what color will return. Perhaps grey, she said.
Going through chemotherapy has been very tiring on her body. While she has rested a lot at home, Berendt said she also took the time to catch up on a few television shows, such as Greys Anatomy and Chicago Med, that she normally doesn’t have time to watch. She was also very grateful for the company her daughter’s dog, Bella.
As if Bella sensed something wasn’t quite right with Berendt, the dog has been by her side non-stop.
“She won’t even let me go to the bathroom alone,” she said.
Recently, Berendt returned to work after having been on Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) leave for 12 weeks. Working with the sisters has always been a delight for her and they have all been very supportive of her. They are also continuously praying for her and are making sure she is doing OK, while she is caring for them.
“They have carried me through this. When I was at home, I was also getting a lot of cards from them,” she said.
Berendt anticipates her last chemotherapy treatment will be done sometime in January 2022, followed by radiation. Despite the challenges, she remain hopeful and thankful, embracing life to its fullest.
Knowing the financial struggles Berendt and her immediate family are facing, her friends, family and others will be hosting a benefit for her, Saturday, Nov. 20, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Royalton American Legion, located at 103 North Maple Street in Royalton.
A 50/50 raffle and a meat raffle will be held at the benefit, along with a live auction as well as a silent auction.
Berendt’s sister, Renee Hogan, said that more than 150 gift baskets have been donated for the silent auction, with items such as an autographed Minnesota Twins baseball, autographed Vikings player pictures, Timberwolves tickets, airplane rides, wine and a wine and booze raffle.
Some of the items donated for the live auction include a Polish horseshoe set, a Minnesota Twins corn hole set, a kayak, four ticket to a concert at the Prior Lake Music Fest with Sam Hagar and Toby Keith, a fire pit and more.
A meal consisting of pulled pork and sides will be served, as well.
To donate items for the live or silent auction, call (612) 991-8575 or (218) 838-6216.
In addition to the benefit, a Go Fund Me page has been set up. To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/We-Are-Going-to-Love-Her-Through-It.
Donations can also be made to the “Kristie Berendt Benefit Fund” at Mid-Minnesota Federal Credit Union, located at 307 First Street SE, in Little Falls.
Berendt said she is very thankful for all her family and friends have done for her and their amazing support. It has definitely been a humbling experience, she said.
She also encourages women to not put off having annual mammograms. After all, it can mean the difference between life and death as if caught early, many women are able to recover.
Looking to the future, Berendt said she is looking forward to when the time comes she can eat some of the foods she likes. Because of the chemotherapy, she has been instructed to refrain from eating spicy or crunchy foods. As Mexican food is one of her very favorite types of foods to eat, she said once the time comes she and the family will likely celebrate being done with chemotherapy by visiting a Mexican restaurant. She is looking forward to being able to eat chips and salsa.
“One day at a time,” she said.
