Annual LFCHS Art Show at Great River Arts highlights local talents

Each year, visitors to Great River Arts (GRA) in Little Falls have the opportunity to view a variety of artwork created by several young artists from the Little Falls Community High School.
Mike Worcester, executive director at GRA, said the artwork the students brought this year, from unique photography, ceramics and quilts to watercolor, pencil and mixed media, is creative as well as impressive.
Displayed in the front gallery at GRA, is Abby Hershey’s two-story house. Decked out decoratively with plants and flowers in planter boxes by the windows, the home is made of Popsicle sticks.
In the same area, Erin McKinley is exhibiting “Breakfast in Pieces,” a digital art project that depicts a fruit bowl mosaic.
Karen Warner, art teacher at the Little Falls Community High School, said she’s grateful for GRA allowing the students to hold an art show during March — Youth Art Month.
“The students are amazed how different their work looks after it has been framed and hung in a professional setting. I think it brings a sense of individual accomplishment and pride to the students,” she said.
Sophomore Victoria Rojas-Czeck is exhibiting two pieces that are made in digital art. While one is of pineapple, the other is of a bunny looking at the moon in a mountain scenery she calls “Mystic Night.”
For Czeck, creating art has always been a way she can share what goes through her mind and to express how she feels. However, with the pineapple and bunny creations, there is no message behind any of them, she said.
Czeck said she had a lot of fun creating the pieces and enjoyed figuring out how to make them. The bunny artwork also proved to be a little more difficult than the pineapple, she said.
“I found it challenging for Mystic Night to make all the colors work,” she said.
Reminiscing about what led her to start creating art, Czeck she isn’t quite sure other than knowing that she really liked to doodle when she was younger. She prefers creating pieces with digital art or in pencil.
“Digital art is easy to use and you can fix mistakes. Pencil, because that’s what I am used to the most,” she said.
At the Little Falls Community High School Art Show, junior Paige Kraus has a mixed media slab, a coil two-faced clay sculpture and a mixed media newspaper salad.
“I was inspired to make a salad because they have a lot of potential to have lots of colors and shapes to utilize,” she said.
When it came to creating the salad, Kraus said she really enjoyed finding different items around her home to use for the artwork and then painting them to look like a giant food item.
Creating the coil, two-faced clay sculpture wasn’t easy, but she is not one to back down from a good challenge.
“Working with clay was probably the most difficult, because creating coils can be a very tedious task. Sometimes it would break and you’d have to start all over or it was uneven and wouldn’t lay right,” she said.
For some students, exhibiting at GRA is a new experience. However, for Kraus, it is not a new event as she has displayed her artwork at the local gallery one time before, she said.
Kraus said that although she has always enjoyed doing crafts, it wasn’t until her sophomore year that she really got hooked.
“I find art relaxing and therapeutic. Art gives me the freedom to create anything I want to and there isn’t a right or wrong answer. It gives me the feeling of both freedom and control,” she said.
Of the different medias Kraus has used, acrylic painting and mixed media are her favorites.
“I really enjoy mixed media. It’s really fun taking random household items and making them into art,” she said.
Kraus said she finds a lot of her inspiration from Salvador Dali and Rene Margritte as their art is very unique and holds a lot of meaning.
“I would say, ‘You’ll find many unique forms of art that might even inspire you take up artistry,’” she said.
Avery Park, a senior at the Little Falls Community High School, has several art pieces exhibited at GRA in the medias of water color, acrylic paintings and one being in colored pencil.
“The inspiration for those pieces was imaginary realism. The main good story behind a good majority of my art is adulthood. Those examples being chaos, reality pieces being formed into something imaginary or small pictures meaning something so much more,” he said.
Park said he enjoys the thought process that goes along with making art. In the end, he never truly knows how it will look by the end of his piece since his mind changes as he creates. The challenging part with creating, he said, is to stay motivated and actually finish the pieces.
To Park, art is so much more.
“Art is a way to express myself without judgment because every piece is unique in its own way. Art gives me a sense of self-awareness and helps me realize I have more potential than I know of,” he said.
While Park loves to draw simplistic pieces and use watercolors, he is also very intrigued by tattoo art. Not just traditional tattooing, but every piece has sparked his interest in one way or another, he said.
“I encourage everyone to come to GRA. Not just to see young people’s art, but to inspire yourself in an artistic way or even get a sense of calmness from the busy world around us,” he said.
Park said he is very thankful to Warner, for helping and inspiring him daily. Not only through art, but through who she is as a person.
“Thank you for the opportunities you have given me,” he said.
The Little Falls Community High School Art Show will be exhibited until March 31.
Update: The LFCHS High Art Show has been extended through the end of April 2022 in the Main Gallery only.
