We would like to honor our son Zachary Leibold who graduated with the Class of 2020. Zachary enjoys any type of hunting and fishing but his biggest passion is for Baseball. We are so sorry that you had to miss out on so much these past few months especially your senior year of baseball. Your accountability and selflessness make you an incredible young man. Zachary, we are so proud of all your accomplishments and want you to always remember that no matter what you decide with your future we are proud of you today and will always be pound of you tomorrow. Zachary's plan is to attend SCTCC in the fall for Electrical and to play baseball. Congratulations on your Graduation and may GOD Bless you! Love Mom and Dad

