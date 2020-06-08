Welcome Madelyn Blaha

Little Falls Health Services is excited to welcome Madelyn Blaha as our new Administrator. Madelyn recently graduated from the University of WI Eau Claire with a Degree in Health Care Administration and has received her MN Nursing Home Administrator license. Madelyn has first hand experience working with seniors having been a support aide, activities aid and a resident assistant while in high school and college. Please join us in welcoming Madelyn to the Little Falls Community.

