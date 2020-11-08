Tepley / Kowalzak

Little Falls, MN (56345)

Today

Partly cloudy and windy. High around 70F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 51F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.