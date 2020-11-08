Tepley / Kowalzak

Denise Ann Tepley and Jason Lee Kowalske were married October 3, 2020 at The Pond with Bret Olson officiating at the ceremony. Parents of the couple are Jeanne and Curt Tepley of Swanville, and Lonney and the late Terri Kowalzek of Pierz. Attending as Matron of Honor was Brenda Orness. Bridesmaids were Anne Magnuson and Kristin Buretta. Groom’s attendants were Russ Kapsner, Best Man, Scott Kowalczyk and Craig Kohnen. The reception was held at the bride and groom’s home in Pierz.

