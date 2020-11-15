Schultz / Bue

Belynda Schultz and Cody Bue were married on July 15th at The Barn at Stoney Hills with Pastor Dale Siers officiating the ceremony. Parents of the couple are Doug and Paula Schultz of Little Falls and Dale and Lotus Bue of Little Falls. Attending as matron of honor was Tori Clark and maid of honor was Bridgette Kollos. Bridesmaids were Kelcea Bue, Shelby Atkinson, Amanda Dickmann, Gracie Schultz and Katie Schultz. Attending as best man was Zack Clark and second in command was Justin Colombe. Grooms attendants were Josh Bue, Dylan Bue, Bryant Bue, Charlie Wilczek and Mitch Lundeen. Bearer of Rings were Aveda Barrett and Jaxon Bue along with Keanna Williams. Ushers were Tanen Holzem and Mitch Magee. Following their wedding trip to Duluth the couple is now at home in Little Falls. My love for you will never be shaken- Isaiah 54:10

