Sarah Okroi and Shurod Marrow were married August 21, 2021 at First United Church in Little Falls with Debra Alm officiating at the ceremony. Parents of the couple are the late Shirley and Jasper Marrow Jr. and the late David Okroi and Sandy Marsh. The bride was escorted by John Ferguson. Attending as maid of honor was Jaden Marrow. Bridesmaids were Laura Benson, with Abby Benson as flowergirl. Groom’s attendants were Keaton Marrow, best man Devin Konkler. Ringbearers were Landen Marrow and Reed Benson.

