McCoy / Bergren

Sheila McCoy and Michael Bergren were married Aug. 8 at Brighter Days Family Church in Burtrum with Pastor Anna Payne officiating at the ceremony. Parents of the couple is the late Nanna Lindroos of Hällevadsholm, Sweden, and Ken and the late Doreen Bergren of Little Falls. Music was provided by Pastor Jason and Deanna Swedeen. Attending as maid of honor was Krista Bergren. Bridesmaids were Jenifer Drill, Atlanta McCoy and Savannah McCoy with Maci Bergren as junior bridesmaid. Groom's attendants were John Tschida, best man; Matthew Bergren, Josh Rudnick and Tyler Rudnick. Ringbearer was Rilee Bergren with Jim Drill giving the bride away and Kari Ann Rudnick as the bride's personal attendant. Ushers were Nick Otterson and Enos Swartzentruber. Following a trip to Hot Springs, South Dakota, the couple is at home in Little Falls. The groom is employed as a machinist at Falls Fabricating Inc. and the bride is employed at the Morrison County Record as a reporter, both located in Little Falls.

