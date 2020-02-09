An open house will be held Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 from 1pm to 3pm in the Fellowship Hall at First United Church, Little Falls, to help Keith P. Manbeck celebrate his 100th birthday. He is a proud World War II Veteran, serving in the 95th Infantry Division in the United States and Europe from 1942-1945. He still enjoys visiting and was a very active volunteer in our community for so many, many years. No need to bluy a card, just write a note saying how you know him (i.e., was your rural mail crrier; helped build Habitat homes; square danced with him; or maybe he did carpentry work for you; and he built the replica of the Ox Cart; etc.) and write a favorite memory you have with him. Yur presence and written memory (don't forget to sign your whole name) will be your great gift to him.
