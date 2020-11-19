Melvin Zimmerman

Melvin Zimmerman Melvin's 100th birthday is November 25, 2020. Because of the Corona Virus, we can't celebrate in the way we would like. No gifts, flowers, or food please. Wish Melvin a happy birthday by a prayer and/or a card. Please send cards to Melvin in care of Harmony House, PO Box 220, Pierz, MN 56364

