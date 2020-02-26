LFCHS Class of 1990 30th Reunion

The Little Falls Community High School Class of 1990 will hold their 30th reunion on Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Little Falls. More details to come. We are asking classmates to please share contact information on Facebook or by email so we have a complete database of all classmates as we disseminate information about the reunion. If you know of a LFCHS 1990 graduate, please ask them to contact us on Facebook, LFCHS Class of 90, or by email at lfchs90@gmail.com.
