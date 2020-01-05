Longtime Buckman resident Jeanette Janson is celebrating her 93rd birthday. You and your family are invited to St. Michael’s Church in Buckman on Saturday, Jan. 11th from 2-7pm for a potluck dinner. Join us for food, fellowship and music as we celebrate her life and all those she has touched. Elvis & Jeannette share the same birthday so expect a fun Elvis theme. She’s also the same age as the Grand Ole Opry. Music by Kenny, Diana, Zach Janson, Mark Peterson, Arlin Britz, Donny and Lee Girtz and LaVerne Bzdok.
