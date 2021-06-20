80th Birthday "Milk and Cookies" social hour On Sunday, June 27, 2021 from 10am to 12pm the family of Harland 'Bill' Meehl will be hosting his 80th birthday celebration for him at the Fellowship Hour following church service in Rice. Please plan on joining us for cake and refreshments to celebrate. *Cards welcome, no gifts please your attendance is enough. Invitations have not been sent. June 27th, 2021 Graham United Methodist Church 2265 135th St NE, Rice, MN 56367 10:00am to 12:00pm Google meet Video at 11:30 Questions: lorieduevel75@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.