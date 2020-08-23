Guess who's turning 80? Kalahar

Guess who's turning 80? CW4 Patrick Kalahar retired from Army National Guard August 2000 with 40+ years of service. He will be celebrating his 80th birthday at the 10 Spot Bar, Royalton, Sunday, August 30, 1pm to 4pm. Outside seating for social distancing. Cards can be sent to 18301 Riverwood Dr., Little Falls, MN 56345. No gifts.

Load comments