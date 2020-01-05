Fred Sauer Jan 5, 2020 13 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Join us January 18, 2020 to celebrate Fred's 90th birthday. An open house will be held at the Brickyard Bar & Banquet Hall, 214 Main St., S., Pierz from 1 to 4pm. Sandwiches and light refreshments will be served. No gifts please. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Regional News Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLeah Christine HemishAnoka prepares Main Street site for redevelopmentFarmington Carbones restaurant closes this week, may reopen in new locationChanges to Elk River’s animal ordinances adopted by councilNew Hope could be future home of microdistillery and cocktail roomMaple Grove man killed in Plymouth crashWyoming principal placed on leave, resignsSheriff's office investigates theft of pet in Watertown TownshipDeveloper shares plans for $34M senior project in Monticello‘A Cinderella story’; Lenerds Bar & Grill takes over Willy’s location in Coon Rapids Images Videos CommentedImpeachment is based on lies by Democrats (8)Socialism has always been a failure (5)Protesters in Otsego called for impeachment (2)Randall recognized for water quality improvement efforts (2)Richard "Dick" Riese (2)Apple Valley Bakers Square restaurant closes (2)Should your county allow more immigration? (2)Ernest "Ernie" R. Beaudet (2)Letter: Anoka County vaccination rate should be higher (1)Ramsey Elementary tests app to connect students, parents and teachers (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.