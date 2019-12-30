Studniski / Stumpf

Richard and Gretchen Studniski of Fort Ripley are pleased to announce the engagement and upcoming wedding of their daughter Grace to Mathew, son of Galen and Karla Stumpf of Pierz. Their wedding will be held on July 31, 2020 at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz. Grace and Mathew will reside in Pierz.
