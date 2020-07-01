Schultz / Bue

Doug and Paula Schultz of Little Falls, along with Dale and Lotus Bue of Little Falls, joyfully announce the upcoming wedding of their children, Belynda Leona Schultz and Cody Alan Bue. Belynda and Cody will be married Wednesday, July 15th, 2020 at The Barn at Stoney Hills in Cushing.

Load comments