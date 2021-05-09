Olson / Fussy

Jim and Kathy Olson of Lake Park, MN are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Kayla Ann Olson to Jason Paul Fussy, son of Bernie and Lori Fussy of Bowlus. Kayla is a 2015 graduate of Century High School in Bismarck, ND and a 2019 graduate of the University of North Dakota with a Bachelor of Science in Biology. Kayla is pursuing her M.D. degree at the University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Grand Forks, ND. Jason is a 2016 graduate of Royalton High School and a 2020 graduate of the University of North Dakota with a Bachelor of Business in Marketing. Jason currently works in equipment sales at Acme Equipment in Grand Forks, ND. A June 2021 wedding is planned.

