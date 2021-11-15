Kapsner / Schuett

Kevin and Nancy Kapsner and Mike and Michelle Schuett of Little Falls would like to announce the engagement of their children Aria Joy Kapsner and Logan Michael Schuett. Both Logan and Aria are 2018 graduates of the Little Falls Community High School. Aria graduated from the University of Minnesota Crookston in May of 2021 with a degree in natural resources management. She is currently employed as a soil conservationist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service in Elbow Lake. Logan will graduate from the University of Minnesota Duluth in December with a degree in mechanical engineering. In January, Logan will begin a position as an assembly manufacturing engineering technician with Aagaard Group in Alexandria. A June 2022 wedding is being planned in Little Falls.
