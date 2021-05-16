Johnson / Czech

Steven and Katherine Johnson of Little Falls announce the engagement of their daughter, Alyssa Johnson, to Joe Czech, son of David and Betty Czech of Little Falls. Alyssa is a 2014 graduate of Little Falls High School. She is employed at TCC as a preschool Assistant Teacher. Joe is a 2006 graduate of Little Falls High School. He is self-employed at Czech Dairy Farm. A September 2021 wedding is being planned for the 25th at St. Mary’s Church and the Little Falls Ballroom.

