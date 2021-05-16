Johnson / Czech

Steven and Katherine Johnson of Little Falls announce the engagement of their daughter, Alyssa Johnson, to Joe Czech, son of David and Betty Czech of Little Falls. Alyssa is a 2014 graduate of Little Falls High School. She is employed at TCC as a preschool Assistant Teacher. Joe is a 2006 graduate of Little Falls High School. He is self-employed at Czech Dairy Farm. A September 2021 wedding is being planned for the 25th at St. Mary’s Church and the Little Falls Ballroom.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.