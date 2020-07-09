Heffron / Yorek

Loren and Joyce Heffron, Little Falls, announce the engagement of their daughter, Janaya Heffron to Colton Yorek, son of Raymond and Emily Yorek, Little Falls. The wedding is planned for Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Grace Covenant Church in Little Falls, MN. The couples plans to reside in Little Falls.
