Durfee / Samler

Brad and Rachel Durfee of Little Falls, MN, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Jessica Pauline Durfee to Tyler Luke Samler, son of Kim and the late J.R. Samler of Randall, MN. Jessica is a 2014 Little Falls High School graduate and a 2017 graduate from the University of Minnesota - Carlson School of Management. She is employed as a Demand Planning Analyst at Michael Foods in Minnetonka, MN. Tyler is a 2014 Little Falls High School graduate and a 2018 graduate from University of Minnesota – Duluth. He is employed as an Analyst at The Lacek Group in Minneapolis, MN. A September 19, 2020 wedding is being planned.

