Durfee / Samler

Brad and Rachel Durfee of Little Falls, MN, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Jessica Pauline Durfee to Tyler Luke Samler, son of Kim and the late J.R. Samler of Randall, MN. Jessica is a 2014 Little Falls High School graduate and a 2017 graduate from the University of Minnesota - Carlson School of Management. She is employed as a Demand Planning Analyst at Michael Foods in Minnetonka, MN. Tyler is a 2014 Little Falls High School graduate and a 2018 graduate from University of Minnesota – Duluth. He is employed as an Analyst at The Lacek Group in Minneapolis, MN. A September 19, 2020 wedding is being planned.
E-Editions
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- Burnsville Center owner announces foreclosure, then restructuring
- Lennar to build 40 homes at Wicklow Cove in Blaine
- Ramsey council deadlocks over mask resolution
- City of Anoka fears for Goodrich Field
- Shoppes at Arbor Lakes welcomes five new businesses
- Wright County Attorney
- Maple Grove moves ahead with senior housing development
- Affordable-housing group backs off plans for Duggan Plaza in Edina
- Bob Erickson withdraws Lakeville Area School Board candidacy
- Community responds to murder charges with memorial, flag parade, vigil and celebration of Autumn's life
Images
Videos
Commented
- Nystrom does not support our values (3)
- Conservatives missing great chance to win over minorities (2)
- Steven Allen Vetsch (1)
- Letter: Vets understand honoring their country (1)
- Herd immunity can help reduce COVID (1)
- How should families decide what’s best for their children? (1)
- The Church Ladies go virtual amidst pandemic (1)
- Cong. Pete Stauber to visit Little Falls Friday, Aug. 21, for a listening session about returning to school (1)
- Letter: Sheriff shares concerns with president (1)
- LETTER: St. Louis Park Police Department should be praised, not reorganized (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.