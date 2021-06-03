Czech / Bixby

Jeff and Sarah Czech of Royalton and Jason and Deanna Swedeen of Little Falls, announce the engagement of their daughter, Rebecca Czech to Jonathan Bixby, son of Kevin and Donna Bixby of Newport Beach, CA. Rebecca is a 2015 graduate of Pierz Healy High School and a 2020 graduate of the International House of Prayer University in Kansas City, MO. Jonathan is a 2012 home school graduate of Bixby Academy and is currently employed as a contractor in Kansas City. A July 2021 wedding is being planned in Little Falls, MN.

