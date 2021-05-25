Anderson / Rosenbaugh

James and Cindy Anderson of Little Falls, MN announce the engagement of their daughter, MacKenzie Anderson to Dustin Rosenbaugh, son of Troy and Mary Rosenbaugh of Dolores, CO. MacKenzie is a 2018 graduate of Little Falls High School and a 2021 graduate of the University of Central Missouri. Dustin is a 2015 graduate of Dolores High School. His is currently employed with the United States Air Force. An August 2021 wedding is being planned for in Windsor, MO.
